Toast Acquires Sling to Expand its Team Management Suite With Employee Scheduling and Communications

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced that it has acquired Sling, a leading employee scheduling, communication and management solution. Through features including scheduling templates, in-app messaging and multi-location team management, Sling helps restaurants staff more efficiently and better manage labor costs, and helps increase employee job satisfaction.

The addition of Sling adds to Toast’s growing suite of Toast Payroll & Team Management products, including Toast Payroll, Toast Tips Manager and Toast Pay Card & PayOut. Through its Team Management Suite, Toast can empower restaurants to simplify scheduling and communication across their team, control their labor costs, and pay employees faster through one integrated platform.

Sling and Toast originally established a partnership in April 2021. Customers have responded positively with strong adoption of Sling as part of Toast’s integrated digital platform.

“Great employees are what make restaurants run,” said Aman Narang, COO and Co-Founder of Toast. “By adding Sling to the Toast platform, we can provide a more comprehensive suite of team management products purpose-built for restaurants, from new hire onboarding to payroll processing, and now the ability to schedule shifts across the team. Our customers will benefit from the ability to simplify communication across their team, control their labor costs and efficiently manage their teams through one integrated platform. We’re delighted to welcome the Sling team to the Toast family.”

A strong relationship between restaurants and their employees is crucial. Roughly half of restaurant operators expect recruiting and retaining employees to be their top challenge in 20221, making it critical for every restaurant to efficiently manage their limited staffing and deepen the connection to employees. With workers across the nation increasingly expecting more from their employers, restaurants who offer Sling as part of the Toast Team Management Suite can stand out in the crowded hiring market with a differentiated employee experience.

The addition of Sling will extend the depth and breadth of Toast’s effort to serve the approximately 11 million restaurant employees2 in the United States with the Sling mobile app3, allowing employees to easily view and swap shifts, manage their availability remotely and receive real-time communication. Restaurant employees using the existing Toast Team Management Suite have greater visibility into their pay and benefits along with opportunities for increased financial stability; the addition of Sling will provide employees more control of their schedule and opportunity to establish themselves as a valued contributor to their restaurant team.

“Empowering restaurant employees was central to our founding vision. We are thrilled to join Toast and more deeply leverage our employee scheduling, communication and management capabilities to help restaurants increase team efficiency and lower labor costs. This is a great milestone for all the Sling employees who have helped us grow into a robust solution over the past seven years. We’re excited to continue innovating on restaurant employee experience as part of Toast,” said Helgi Hermannsson, Sling CEO and founder.

To learn more about Toast and/or schedule a personalized customer demo visit https://pos.toasttab.com/products/restaurant-employee-scheduling-software, and to learn more about Sling, visit Sling by Toast.

About Toast



Toast [NYSE: TOST] is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Toast provides a single platform of software as a service, or SaaS, products and financial technology solutions that give restaurants everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management. By serving as the restaurant operating system across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels, Toast helps restaurants streamline operations, increase revenue and deliver amazing guest experiences. For more information, visit www.toasttab.com.

Toast Pay Cards are issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

