TMT Racing Announces Conor Daly to Attempt to Qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 and Race Up to Six Additional NASCAR Races

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BNI #2023Daytona500–TMT Racing, which is co-owned by boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather, is excited to announce that driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500. Conor Daly is no stranger to the world of NASCAR, having previously competed at the NASCAR CUP SERIES event in Charlotte last fall (aka The ROVAL) as well in several races in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series in previous years. Daly is a versatile driver who competes full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and plans to race in up to an additional six NASCAR events this year with TMT, as his schedule allows.





The Daytona 500, also known as “The Great American Race,” is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. Without a guaranteed spot, Daly will vie for one of four non-guaranteed (“open”) spots available in the 40-car field. So far, five other talented drivers and teams have announced their intention to enter as open cars, including 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmy Johnson, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and his thrill-seeking friend, Travis Pastrana.

“We are thrilled to announce that Conor will be attempting to run in the 2023 Daytona 500,” said TMT Racing co-owner, Willy Auchmoody. “Conor is a talented driver who performed well in his first Cup race for us last fall and, together with BITNILE.COM, we believe he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in NASCAR’s premier event.”

TMT Racing co-owner and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather added, “The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year’s race. Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”

Sponsoring Daly’s quest for the Daytona 500 is BITNILE.COM, an immersive digital marketplace launching March 1, 2023. “We are going ‘All-In’ with the launch of BITNILE.COM,” stated BITNILE.COM’s Executive Chairman Milton “Todd” Ault, III. “Our next generation marketplace launches just 10 days after the Daytona 500 and is going to offer incredible real and virtual experiences and products. To help promote our marketplace, we asked Conor to run a number of NASCAR events this year in addition to our sponsorship of his full-time job in INDYCAR. We are looking forward to Conor’s ‘Texas Two-Step,’ where he will compete in the NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Sunday, March 19, and then the following Sunday in Fort Worth at Texas Motor Speedway in the BITNILE.COM #20 INDYCAR. Then in August, Conor will do the ‘Daly Double’ at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he will be the first driver to race in both the NASCAR and INDYCAR events over ‘Brickyard’ weekend.”

BITNILE.COM President Douglas Gintz added, “As part of our launch, the first 5,000 people that register at BITNILE.COM will get their name listed on Conor’s #50 BITNILE.COM NASCAR CUP car at Circuit of the Americas. Plus, we are planning to give away free tickets, merchandise and at track experiences to race fans this year. Wherever you see a BITNILE.COM sponsored car on the track, there will be fans enjoying monumental real and virtual experiences right there with us!”

Conor is excited for the opportunity to run in the Daytona 500 and is looking forward to the challenge. “I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500,” said Conor Daly. “It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events. I am looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get behind the wheel of whatever BITNILE.COM race car, boat, dune buggy or vehicle they ask me to drive. Bring it on.”

The entire TMT Racing and BITNILE.COM teams are excited to support Conor in this endeavor and can’t wait to see him take on the challenge of the Daytona 500.

About TMT Racing:

TMT Racing is an American professional motorsports team that competes in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team is owned by Floyd Mayweather and Willy Auchmoody and is based in Mooresville, NC. Industry veteran crew chief Tony Eury Jr will be back again this year to lead the team as Crew Chief.

For more information, please visit the team’s website at www.tmtracing.com.

About BITNILE.COM, Inc.:

BITNILE.COM, Inc. plans to launch its next-generation digital marketplace on March 1, 2023, offering real and virtual experiences and products. The platform, which will readily accept Bitcoin, is being developed to enable users to access the metaverse via the web browser allowing usage on any device including mobile, tablets, PC’s and virtual reality headsets. The BITNILE.COM metaverse experience is expected to not only include eCommerce, but is being built to include social, immersive video games, games of skill and chance, and more. The company is a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc. (www.Ault.com). For more information and to register for the upcoming marketplace launch, please visit www.BITNILE.com.

