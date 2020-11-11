Tisha Campbell & Tichina Arnold Return as Third Time Hosts of the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” Presented by BET Airing Sunday, November 29th at 8 PM EST

H.E.R. Leads With 8 Nominations, Followed by Chris Brown With 7 Nods, Beyoncé and Young Thug Round It out With 6 Noms Each

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today BET announces the hosts and nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” across 12 different categories. The annual celebration recognizes the best in Soul, R&B and Hip Hop from both established industry legends and the next generation of promising artists. Taking place on Sunday, November 29th, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 PM EST with a one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 PM EST, followed by the broadcast television debut of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking virtual series “Pass the Mic.”

Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (“Martin,” “My Wife & Kids,” “Last Man Standing,” “Outmatched”) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (“Martin,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Neighborhood,” “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) as host and co-producers of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show “Martin” and in real-life, will return to the “SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” stage for the third time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.

H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and double nods in each of the ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories. She is followed by Chris Brown, who received seven nominations including ‘Album/Mixtape of the Year,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for the hit single “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.

Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nominations, including ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year.’ Other top nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker and Usher with five nods each, followed by YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the group with three nods apiece.

The “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will feature an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. The annual event is committed to showcasing Soul Train’s impact on arts of music and dance from the 70’s to today.

Directly following the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS,” DJ Cassidy will present the broadcast television premiere of his hit virtual series “Pass the Mic”, on BET. The special will be a celebration of the most definitive, iconic and prolific R&B classics of the 1980’s. “DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition” brings legendary, musical heroes to the comfort of audience’s living rooms around the world to dance hard, sing loud, and smile big.

Internationally, the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET will simulcast on BET Africa on November 29, 2020, at 3:00AM CAT; BET France on December 1, 2020 at 9:50PM CET; and BET UK and BET South Korea on December 2, 2020 at 9:00PM GMT and 9:00PM KST, respectively.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE), and JCE’s Jeannae Rouzan–Clay and Dionne Harmon will Executive Produce the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS.”

The complete list of nominees for the “2020 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS” PRESENTED BY BET:

BEST NEW ARTIST GIVEON LAYTON GREENE LONR. SAINT JHN SNOH AALEGRA VICTORIA MONÉT SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD BRANDY FANTASIA KELLY ROWLAND LEDISI MONICA PJ MORTON BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST ALICIA KEYS BEYONCÉ BRANDY H.E.R. JHENÉ AIKO SUMMER WALKER BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST ANDERSON .PAAK CHARLIE WILSON CHRIS BROWN PJ MORTON THE WEEKND USHER BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD BEBE WINANS KIRK FRANKLIN KORYN HAWTHORNE MARVIN SAPP PJ MORTON THE CLARK SISTERS RHYTHM & BARS CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP DABABY FEAT. RODDY RICCH – ROCKSTAR DJ KHALED FEAT. DRAKE – POPSTAR DRAKE FEAT. LIL DURK – LAUGH NOW CRY LATER MEGAN THEE STALLION – SAVAGE RODDY RICCH – THE BOX SONG OF THE YEAR BEYONCÉ – BLACK PARADE CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME ALBUM OF THE YEAR BRANDY – B7 CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – SLIME & B JHENÉ AIKO – CHILOMBO SUMMER WALKER – OVER IT THE WEEKND – AFTER HOURS THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD BLACK PARADE – WRITTEN BY: AKIL KING, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES CARTER, BRITTANY CONEY, DENISIA ANDREWS, DEREK JAMES DIXIE, KIM “KAYDENCE” KRYSIUK, RICKIE CASO TICE, SHAWN CARTER, STEPHEN BRAY (BEYONCÉ) DO IT – WRITTEN BY: CHLOE BAILEY, HALLE BAILEY, SCOTT STORCH, VICTORIA MONÉT, VINCENT VAN DEN ENDE, ANTON KUHL (CHLOE X HALLE) GO CRAZY – WRITTEN BY: CAMERON DEVAUN MURPHY, CHRISTOPHER BROWN, DOUNIA AZNOU, JEFFREY LAMAR WILLIAMS, JOHNNY KELVIN, KANIEL CASTANEDA, OMARI AKINLOLU, ORVILLE HALL, PATRIZIO PIGLIAPOCO, PHILLIP PRICE, SAID AZNOU, SORAYA BENJELLOUN, TRÈ SAMUELS, TURRELL SIMS, WAYNE SAMUELS, ZAKARIA KHARBOUCH (CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG) I CAN’T BREATHE – WRITTEN BY: H.E.R. (H.E.R.) PLAYING GAMES – WRITTEN BY: SUMMER WALKER, BRYSON TILLER, LONDON HOLMES, KENDALL ROARK BAILEY, CAMERON GRIFFIN, AUBREY ROBINSON, BEYONCÉ KNOWLES, KELENDRIA ROWLAND, LETOYA LUCKETT, LATAVIA ROBERSON, LASHAWN DANIELS, FRED JERKINS III, RODNEY JERKINS (SUMMER WALKER FEAT. BRYSON TILLER) SLIDE – WRITTEN BY: CHARLES CARTER, ELIJAH DIAS, H.E.R., JERMAINE DUPRI, KEENON DAEQUAN RAY JACKSON, ROGER PARKER, RON LATOUR, SHAWN CARTER, STEVEN ARRINGTON, TIARA THOMAS, WAUNG HANKERSON (H.E.R. FEAT. YG) BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE BEYONCÉ, SHATTA WALE & MAJOR LAZER – ALREADY CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY DANILEIGH FEAT. DABABY – LEVI HIGH MISSY ELLIOTT – WHY I STILL LOVE YOU TEYANA TAYLOR – BARE WIT ME BEST COLLABORATION CHRIS BROWN FEAT. YOUNG THUG – GO CRAZY H.E.R. FEAT. YG – SLIDE NE-YO FEAT. JEREMIH – U 2 LUV SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN SUMMER WALKER & USHER – COME THRU USHER FEAT. ELLA MAI – DON’T WASTE MY TIME VIDEO OF THE YEAR BEYONCÉ, BLUE IVY, SAINT JHN & WIZKID – BROWN SKIN GIRL CHLOE X HALLE – DO IT CHRIS BROWN – GO CRAZY FEAT. YOUNG THUG H.E.R. – SLIDE FEAT. YG LIZZO – GOOD AS HELL SKIP MARLEY & H.E.R. – SLOW DOWN

ABOUT BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company and has played an integral role in producing many of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical film side, the company also has a first look on JCE’s film development projects which could include Viacom’s film entities such as Paramount Players. The award-winning and critically acclaimed television that JCE has produced includes miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story; scripted series—American Soul and Real Husbands of Hollywood; children’s series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices; award shows—BET Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF’s An Evening of Stars, BET Hip Hop Awards, ABFF Honors and Soul Train Awards; specials—John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, Change Together: From The March On Washington To Today, Stand Up for Heroes, Dear Mama, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’, Def Comedy Jam 25 and Leslie Jones: Time Machine; as well as competition/game shows—Sunday Best, Hip Hop Squares, Nashville Squares and Rhythm & Flow. Jesse Collins, founder & CEO of the company, is the executive producer of all programming and is also a producer for the iconic Grammy Awards. He will next executive produce The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Go to jessecollinsent.com for more information on the company.

ABOUT SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS

SOUL TRAIN HOLDINGS, LLC was formed in May 2008 and is owned by InterMedia Partners and a partnership between Magic Johnson Enterprises and Ron Burkle’s investment firm, The Yucaipa Companies. The iconic franchise and catalog consists of more than 1,100 episodes and 40 specials from Don Cornelius Productions, Inc. Soul Train is the longest running, first-run, nationally syndicated music program in television history. During its 35-year run, the show featured lasting innovations such as the Soul Train line and the legendary sign off “Love, Peace and Soul.” At the heart of the show was Don Cornelius, the dancers and influential artists such as James Brown, Al Green, Ike & Tina Turner, Hall & Oates, Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson 5, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Whitney Houston, David Bowie, Prince, Run D.M.C. and Destiny’s Child.

