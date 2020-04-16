Tim Hortons® U.S. Partners With Uber Eats for First-Ever Delivery Option

Guests Receive a Free 10-pack of Timbits® with Every $5+ Order

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Tim Hortons U.S. announces its signature coffee, Iced Capp® beverages, baked goods, and more can now be delivered right to your doorstep through Uber Eats for the first time. To make things sweeter, guests can also receive a free 10-pack of Timbits with each order of $5 or more* for a limited time only.





With the tap of a button, guests can now place a food and beverage order of their Tim Hortons favorites on the Uber Eats app. Whether it’s a breakfast sandwich or an afternoon Iced Capp®, it has never been easier to get Tim Hortons delivered. Simply download and open the free Uber Eats app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, choose the closest PARTICIPATING Tim Hortons restaurant from the list of retailers, and select your items from the Tim Hortons menu*. After placing the order, Uber Eats will calculate the delivery time and send updates on your order so you can sit back and relax.

Starting tomorrow, April 17, through April 30, receive a free 10-pack of Timbits with each Tim Hortons delivery order of $5 or more. Contact your nearest Tim Hortons for more information or visit timhortons.com.

*Prices may be higher than in restaurant. At participating U.S. restaurants. Uber Eats terms & fees apply. See Uber Eats app for details and location availability. Printed coupons not valid on delivery orders. Not all digital offers available on delivery. Limit one 10-pack of Timbits per order.

About TIM HORTONS®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America’s largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 400,000 restaurants in more than 6,000 cities across 45 countries and six continents who make meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes while maintaining an average delivery time under 30 minutes.

