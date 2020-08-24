TikTok Teens Partner With Life360 to Launch New Bubbles Feature

Life360 continues to rethink how safety is delivered to families

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Next month Life360, the leading safety and coordination service for families across the globe, will launch “Bubbles,” a new feature inspired by teenagers on TikTok that provides teen users with more personal space. Launching in September, teens will be able to activate the feature for set periods of time and have the radius of the activated Bubble show on the map instead of their exact location. Bubbles give teens privacy while still ensuring safety, facilitating communications, and building family trust.

“ After hearing teens vocalize their feelings very publicly about Life360 on TikTok, we decided to reach out to them and open a dialogue to really hear what they had to say,” said Chris Hulls, CEO and founder of Life360. “ Teens are a core part of the family unit – and our user base – and we value their input. After months of communicating with teens, I am proud to launch a feature that was designed with them in mind, continuing our mission of redefining how safety is delivered to families.”

In the Bubble, teens still have access to all safety and communication tools Life360 has to offer, including Crash Detection and SOS alert, giving both teens and parents peace of mind. Parents will be notified when Bubbles are created and are equipped with tools to message their teens in an activated Bubble. Additionally, parents will have administrative rights to “burst” the Bubble if they don’t hear from their teen for a prolonged period of time and suspect they are unsafe.

The entire month of “SepTEENber” will be dedicated to recognizing Life360’s teen audience, building teen and parent communication and trust. The campaign will take shape through informative content and educational resources, tips from Life360 Family Expert – a registered psychologist and parenting educator – Dr. Vanessa Lapointe, a teen focused Life360 Perk, a TikTok challenge, and more.

As part of Life360’s ongoing effort to bridge the communication gap between parents, teens and tech, the company released “The Track Pack,” a parody rap song and music video inspired by TikTok memes about the app’s impact on teens’ social lives. The parody rap video was created as a response to showcase parents’ main intentions behind using the app, while simultaneously showing benefits the entire family can enjoy (pre-teen through adult).

In July, Life360 launched the industry’s first-to-market safety membership for families. Rolling out with three new affordable membership plans, families across the U.S. can have peace-of-mind on the go, on the road and online with an array of new on-demand safety features, including: Family Safety Assist for 24/7 access to specialist help in emergencies, Identity Theft Protection to safeguard the digital lives of families, and SOS help alert with live emergency dispatchers. Life360 Membership is available in three affordable plans with one monthly payment covering every member of the family.

Visit www.life360.com to learn more about Life360. The Life360 app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and as of March 2020 has more than 28 million MAU located in more than 140 countries.

Contacts

Kat Madariaga



[email protected]

415-602-4395