Tigo Welcomes Cathal McCarthy as VP of Customer Success

Hiring represents an investment to improve the focus on customer experience and growth

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tigo Energy, Inc., the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) today announced that Cathal McCarthy has joined at its new VP of Customer Success. Mr. McCarthy brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling customer success organizations to the Tigo Executive Team.

Mr. McCarthy has enhanced the customer experience at multiple high growth technology companies during his career. He spent 16 years at Apple, leading the Direct Sales and Customer Support for its online, and retail organizations across 40 countries. At eBay, as VP Worldwide Customer Experience, he helped restructure the Customer Support organization. Most recently, he served as COO with XSELL Technologies an AI/ML company based out of Chicago, Illinois.

“Cathal has helped companies large and small scale their Customer Success organizations to better serve customers as they expand rapidly,” stated Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo. “His skills and experience are an excellent match for the phase of growth that Tigo is experiencing.”

Mr. McCarthy will oversee the team that supports Tigo’s extensive installed base, which includes tens of thousands of sites in more than one hundred countries. Tigo continues to add key members to its team to keep pace with the company’s rapid growth.

“What the Tigo team has been able to accomplish around the world is extremely impressive,“ stated Mr. McCarthy. “I look forward to accelerating the growth of our business and enabling more customers to adopt solar.”

Mr. McCarthy has also served as an advisor to multiple early to late-stage startups and public companies as they enter key inflection points in their growth cycle. He is based in Silicon Valley, California where Tigo is headquartered.

About Tigo

Tigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo’s global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

