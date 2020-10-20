TIGA Announces The 2020 Games Industry Awards Finalists
LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — TIGA, the network for video games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry, has announced the list of finalists for the TIGA Games Industry Awards, ahead of the virtual ceremony which will be streamed live on 24, 25th and 26thNovember 2020.
This year’s finalists are as follows:
1. Best Action and Adventure Game
- Dotemu: Streets of Rage 4
- Hi-Rez Studios: Rogue Company
- Ion Lands: Cloudpunk
- Kwalee: Sneak Thief 3D
- Playtonic Games: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: THE LAST OF US PART 2
- SUPERHOT Sp. Z o. o. : Superhot Mind Control Delete
- The Chinese Room: Little Orpheus
- Unfold Games: DARQ
2. Best Arcade Game
- Ant Workshop: Dead End Job
- Dotemu: Streets of Rage
- Gunfish Games: Nerve
- Kwalee: Crazy Shopping
- Kwalee: Jetpack Jump:
- Milky Tea: HyperBrawl Tournament
- Rebellion: Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Sold Out: Radical Rabbit Stew
- Team 17 Digital: Golf With Your Friends
3. Best Casual Game
- Kwalee: Draw It
- Next Studios: Biped
- Outplay Entertainment: Craft Candy Blast
- Shadowlair Games: Fuzzball
- Sketchbook Games: Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Sumo Sheffield: Spyder
- Supersolid: Snake Rivals
- Team 17 Digital: Moving Out
- The Chinese Room: Little Orpheus
4. Best Social Game
- Dotemu: Streets of Rage
- Lockwood Publishing: Avakin Life
- Marmalade Game Studio: The Game of Life
- PlayFusion: Lightseekers
- PlayFusion: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions
- Supersolid: Home Street
5. Best Educational or Serious Game
- Idea Games: Other Wordly
- Lowtek Games: A Familiar Fairytale: Dyslexic text Based Adventures
- MangaHigh: Minus Miners
- NatWest: Island Saver
- BBC Bitesize: My First Day at School
- BBC Bitesize: Karate Cats Maths
- BBC Bitesize: Galaxy Pugs
- Playerthree: Ben 10 Omnicode
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams
6. Best Puzzle Game
- Curve Digital: Peaky Blinders: Mastermind
- Hidden Layer Games: Inmost
- Kinoro Games: Hello Human
- Kwalee: Line Up: Draw the Criminal
- Lykke Studios: Tint
- Lozange Lab: Rip Them Off
- Mighty Polygon: Relicta
- Playerthree: Ben 10 Omnicode
- SFB Game: Tangle Tower
7. Best Racing Game
- Codemasters: DiRT Rally 2.0 Game of the Year Edition
- Codemasters: Project CARS 3
- Codemasters: F1 2020
- Happy Volcano: You Suck at Parking
- Kwalee: Off the Rails 3D
- Kwalee: OverTake
- Sumo Nottingham: Hotshot Racing
8. Best Role Playing Game
- Brave at Night: Yes, Your Grace
- Complete Control: Nick World Jr for Nick Jr
- International Hobo: Silk
- Lockwood Publishing: Avakin Life
- Playstack: Mortal Shell
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Ghost of Tsushima
9. Best Strategy Game
- Auroch Digital: Megaquarium:
- Creative Assembly: A Total War Saga: Troy
- Gamecraft Studios: Rogue Summoner
- Lozange Lab: Rip Them Off
- MangaHigh: Slime Studio
- Perchang Limited: Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower
- PlayFusion: Warmhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions
10. Creativity in Games Award
- Foam Sword: Knights and Bikes
- Hidden Layer Games: Inmost
- Ion Lands: Cloudpunk
- Kingblade Games: Do Not Buy This Game
- Sketchbook Games: Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams
- Unit 2 Games: Crayta
- Wales Interactive, Good Gate Media, Little Jade Productions: The Complex
- 3-Fold Games: Before I Forget
11. Heritage in Games Award
- Codemasters: F1 2020
- Dovetail Games: Train Sim World 2
- Future Games of London: Hungry Shark World
- Marmalade Game Studio: The Game of Life 2
- Inkle: Pendragon
- International Hobo: Silk
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: MediEvil
- Wales Interactive: Maid of Sker
- 3-Fold Games Ltd: Before I Forget
12. Best VR/AR Game
- Fireproof Games: The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- nDreams: Phantom: Covert Ops
- PlayFusion: Lightseekers
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Marvel’s Iron Man
- Superbright: In Death: Unchained
- Thoughtfish GmbH: Farmstead
13. Diversity Award
- BAME in Games
- Dovetail Games
- IHDC
- Kwalee
- Payload Studios
- Putting the G Into Gaming
- Supermassive Games
- Testronic: 50% Initiative
- Women in Games
14. Best Audio Design
- Codemasters: F1 2020
- Playtonic Games: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Rebellion: Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- Sketchbook Games: Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Concrete Genie
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: The Last of Us Part 2
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Ghost of Tsushima
- Sumo Sheffield: Spyder
- Unique Horn Studios: Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem
15. Best Visual Design
- Atomhawk: XCOM: Chimera Squad
- Codemasters: F1 2020
- Foam Sword: Knights and Bikes
- Future Games of London: Hungry Shark World
- Rebellion: Zombie Army Trilogy
- Rebellion: Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe: Dreams
- Sumo Sheffield: Spyder
- The Chinese Room: Little Orpheus
16. Best Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier
- Atomhawk
- Liquid Crimson
- Realtime UK
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
17. Audio Services Supplier
- Tazman-Audio
- Side Audio
- Pitstop Productions
- Soundcuts
- Universally Speaking
18. Best Education Initiative and Talent Development
- Atomhawk
- Curzon Software House (Birmingham City University)
- Grads in Games
- IHDC
- Next Gen Skills Academy
- Staffordshire University
- Sumo Digital
- The Centre for Digital Entertainment
- University of the West of England
19. Best Educational Institution
- Birmingham City University
- Bournemouth University
- Norwich University
- Staffordshire University
- University of Gloucestershire
- University of Greenwich
- University of Hertfordshire
- University of Portsmouth
- University of the West of England
20. Best Studio 2020: Large
- Codemasters
- Dovetail Games
- Kwalee
- Lockwood Publishing
- nDreams
- Rebellion
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe/Media Molecule
- Sumo Sheffield
- Supermassive Games
21. Best Studio 2020: Small
- Lab42
- Nomad Games
- Payload Studios
- PlayFusion
- Red Kite Games
- Sketchbook Games
- The Chinese Room
- Unit 2 Games
22. Outstanding Leadership Award
- Mark Backler, CEO Sketchbook Games
- Halli Bjornsson, CEO Lockwood Publishing
- David Darling, CBE CEO of Kwalee
- Mark Gerhard, CEO PlayFusion
- Jason Kingsley OBE and Chris Kingsley OBE Rebellion
- Patrick O’Luanaigh, CEO nDreams
- Frank Sagnier, CEO Codemasters
- Erik Hittenhausen, Chief Service Officer, Testronic
- Vickie Peggs, CEO Universally Speaking
- Liz Prince, CEO Amiqus
23. Best Publisher
- Codemasters
- Curve Digital
- Kwalee
- Rebellion
- Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
24. Best Legal Services Supplier
- Eaton Smith LLP
- Stevens & Bolton LLP
- Wiggin LLP
25. Best QA Provider
- GlobalStep
- Testronic
- Universally Speaking
26. Best Recruitment Agency
- Aardvark Swift
- Amiqus
- Big Planet
27. Best Tax and Accountancy Firm
- MHA Henderson Loggie
- MMP Tax Ltd
- RSM
28. Best Technical Innovation
- Codemasters
- Nomad Games
- Playfusion
- Simul
- Sumo Sheffield
- Tazman Audio
- Unit 2 Games
29. Best Services Provider
- Atomhawk
- Big Planet
- Games Jobs Direct
- Liquid Crimson
- Realtime UK
- Side Audio
- Simul
- Soundcuts
- Tazman Audio
TIGA’s charity partner for the 2020 Awards is once again SpecialEffect, a fantastic organisation dedicated to using technology to enhance the quality of life of people with physical disabilities through video games.
Dr Richard Wilson, OBE TIGA CEO, said
“The TIGA Games Industry Awards provide the opportunity to celebrate success and highlight achievements. This year more than ever, it’s important that our industry comes together and celebrates the achievements of our developers, publishers, educational institutions and service providers. We look forward to revealing the winners at the virtual ceremony.
“I would like to thank everyone who has entered and supported the 2020 TIGA Games Industry Awards and congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted.”
“I would also like to express my thanks to our sponsors for generously supporting the TIGA Games Industry Awards programme.”
The 2020 TIGA Games Industry Awards are supported by:
* Gold Sponsors: Amiqus; Atomhawk; Lockwood Publishing; Red Kite Games; Sumo Digital; Supermassive Games; and The Chinese Room.
* Silver Sponsors: Codemasters; Dovetail Games; Pearson; Stevens & Bolton LLP and Universally Speaking.
* Bronze Sponsors: Aardvark Swift; Baseline; Birmingham City University; Bournemouth University; CCP Games; Kwalee; Liquid Crimson; MMP Tax; Outplay Entertainment; Space Ape Games; Tazman Audio and Tentacle Zone.
To find more information about the Awards, please go to www.tiga.org/awards and stay up to date by following TIGA on twitter at @TIGAMovement #TIGAAwards hashtag.
About TIGA
TIGA is the network for games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the video games industry. Since 2010, TIGA has won 28 business awards and commendations. TIGA focuses on three sets of activities:
- Political representation
- Media representation
- Business services
This enhances the competitiveness of our members by providing benefits that make a material difference to their businesses, including a reduction in costs and improved commercial opportunities. It also means our members’ voices are heard in the corridors of power and positively represented in national, broadcast and UK video game trade media.
