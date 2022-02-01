Tideworks Technology Introduces DriverSIM now Live at Manzanillo International Terminal

Tideworks revolutionizes UTR training with a virtual reality simulation, cutting costs by 50% and enhancing effectiveness

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tideworks Technology Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, today announced the successful deployment of its latest product, DriverSIM by Tideworks, at Manzanillo International Terminal (MIT). MIT is one of Latin America’s most significant logistics hubs, connecting approximately 125 ports through its operations. The implementation at MIT is the company’s first deployment of DriverSIM by Tideworks.

DriverSIM by Tideworks is a simulated, supplemental training tool for terminal yard tractor (UTR) drivers. It leverages virtual reality technology so terminals can transition part of their equipment training to a virtual environment. DriverSIM by Tideworks enhances efficiency, cost savings and safety for terminal operators and drivers by reducing equipment use and emissions across their terminal yards.

Tideworks worked directly alongside MIT to develop the new solution, support beta testing and launch the first deployment of the new product. Throughout the development process, Tideworks customized the training to match MIT’s terminal environment, operators and common scenarios. The teams monitored feedback and product performance to develop a solution that supports a multi-user training environment so multiple drivers can interact in a safe and simulated yard space before they enter the terminal.

“Tideworks was excited about the opportunity to create a new product with a long-term partner like MIT,” said Thomas Rucker, President of Tideworks Technology. “We saw the opportunity to bring innovative technologies into the training of terminal personnel in a way that would provide a safer and more cost-effective solution, while also improving efficiency and user experience. By partnering with MIT, we were able to bring this product to market in record time. We value MIT’s collaboration and believe DriverSIM will revolutionize training, not only for marine terminals but intermodal, inland rail and emerging markets.”

As a simulation tool, DriverSIM by Tideworks allows repeatable training on high-incident yard scenarios at no risk to drivers or equipment. This feature provides real-time metrics to help improve training outcomes and accuracy, leading to immediate and long-term cost savings. MIT anticipates cutting training costs by more than 50%.

“We’re thrilled to add DriverSIM by Tideworks to our training curriculum,” said William Monroe, Vice President of Operations with Manzanillo International Terminal. “Collaborating with Tideworks and adding more emerging technology to our operations has been exciting. DriverSIM will help supplement our robust UTR training program and will help us to establish greater consistency of skills, confidence and safety across our team of drivers.”

DriverSIM by Tideworks can be customized so terminals can tailor the simulation and training to reflect their yard layout, operations and equipment types. It is also available as an out-of-the-box configuration to help terminal operators meet immediate training needs and cost savings. Training modules for additional equipment types, interactions between equipment and with Tideworks’ clerk applications, are on the roadmap for future product direction.

MIT went live with DriverSIM by Tideworks in May 2023. The solution will be available to the public in June 2023.

About Tideworks Technology

Tideworks is a full-service provider of comprehensive terminal operating system solutions for growing marine and intermodal terminal operations worldwide. The company helps more than 120 facilities run their operations more efficiently and profitably. From optimized equipment utilization to faster turn times, Tideworks works at every step of terminal operations to maximize productivity and customer service. For more information about Tideworks Technology, a Carrix solution, visit www.tideworks.com.

