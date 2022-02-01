Tidepool Announces Funding to Support Tidepool Loop for Android

Beginning the work to expand the reach of Tidepool Loop

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#thisistidepool–Tidepool, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization empowering the next generation of diabetes innovation, today announced that they have secured funding to kick off the development work to support Tidepool Loop on Android devices. Tidepool Loop is an automated insulin dosing app intended for the management of type 1 diabetes in persons six years of age and greater that received 510(k) clearance from the FDA earlier this year. Tidepool Loop is anticipated to launch on Apple devices.

Tidepool was founded with a mission to help all people with insulin-requiring diabetes safely achieve great outcomes through their expertise in diabetes technology solutions. “We are excited to be able to get started on the work to fulfill our mission of expanding market access for the tools we create here at Tidepool and so grateful to be the honored recipients of a generous anonymous donation dedicated to supporting Tidepool Loop for Android,” said Howard Look, founder and CEO of Tidepool.

On a global scale, 72% of smartphone users are on Android devices. The expansion of the Tidepool Loop footprint beyond iOS devices is a necessary step to make the most innovative diabetes technology accessible to more smartphone users. This will allow broader access to one of the most sophisticated diabetes management tools available.

“Extending what the open-source community has built to another platform is crucial to Tidepool’s mission,” said Dr. Rayhan Lal, Assistant Professor of Pediatric and Adult Endocrinology at Stanford and Chief Medical Advisor at Tidepool. “Tidepool is doing their part to bring Tidepool Loop to many Android users, and having the funds to build up the team is great news for the diabetes community.”

About Tidepool

Tidepool is a recognized innovator in diabetes software on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool Web, Tidepool Mobile, Tidepool Uploader, and soon Tidepool Loop. Tidepool is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at tidepool.org. Follow us on Twitter at @Tidepool_org and on Facebook and Instagram.

