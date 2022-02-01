Thumbtack Reveals The Top Spring Cleaning Cities in the U.S.

Austinites take #1 spot in preparation for spring cleaning season

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spring is right around the corner, and with it, homeowners are preparing to kick into spring cleaning mode. And they know they need it — 82 percent of Americans say their house needs a spring cleaning1. Today, Thumbtack, the app used by millions of homeowners to care for their homes, released a ranking of the top spring cleaning cities in the U.S. based on data from millions of home projects from across all 50 states.*

“Spring cleaning season is definitely our busiest time of year, and since most clients want their cleaning service within a few days when they reach out, our workforce has to be on its toes and ready to adjust and adapt at all times. It’s important for homeowners to keep this in mind when planning to book a spring cleaning,” said Abigail Fuller, a cleaning pro with Platinum status on Thumbtack, “If you’re looking for a quick spring cleaning hack, my advice is: don’t neglect your baseboards. That detail makes a huge difference when it isn’t forgotten and can change how a space feels.”

According to the findings, Austinites came in first place for being most on top of spring cleaning tasks, followed closely by the East Coast and California. Charlotte knocked West Palm Beach out of the top five, rising from #7 in 2022.

The top spring cleaning cities in the U.S. — and their average cost** — based on Thumbtack’s findings are:

Austin, Texas – $3,018 Atlanta, Georgia – $2,639 Washington, D.C. – $2,727 San Francisco, California – $3,442 Charlotte, North Carolina – $2,794 Denver, Colorado – $2,713 Seattle, Washington – $2,821 West Palm Beach, Florida – $2,674 Charleston, South Carolina – $3,316 Baltimore, Maryland – $2,707

To calculate the average cost of a deep spring cleaning, Thumbtack looked at the top cleaning projects homeowners should make sure to complete:

Category Avg. Cost** House cleaning $210.02 Home organizing $209.89 Carpet cleaning $175.59 Duct and vent cleaning $294.00 Fireplace and chimney cleaning $200.28 Floor cleaning $382.72 Garage, basement or attic cleaning $206.58 Gutter cleaning $216.44 Tile and grout cleaning $354.33 Rug cleaning $119.94 Upholstery and furniture cleaning $151.27 Window cleaning $231.43 Junk removal $207.53 TOTAL: $2,961

And while a deep spring cleaning can cost homeowners an average of $2,961 across the country, in some smaller towns like Charlottesville, Virginia the cost of spring cleaning is significantly less (nearly half) than larger metropolitan areas like San Francisco. Medium size cities, however, can run the gamut with places like Palm Springs and Charleston on the higher end of the scale, and Raleigh and Orlando falling somewhere in the middle.

1 Methodology: This sample of 1000 US adults (aged 18-­65) was surveyed on February 16 and 17, 2023. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform. Sampling was calibrated to accurately reflect US population density by generational cohort. No post-­stratification has been applied to the results.

*Methodology: Data is from customer requests on the Thumbtack platform from February 2022 to the present for carpet cleaning, duct and vent cleaning, fireplace and chimney cleaning, floor cleaning, garage, basement or attic cleaning, gutter cleaning, house cleaning, junk removal, tile and grout cleaning, rug cleaning, upholstery and furniture cleaning, and window cleaning services. Rankings were based on the relative frequency of such requests adjusted for the population of state and metropolitan areas.

**All pricing data is based on national average cost estimates using data provided by Thumbtack pros and additional research, actual prices may vary based on city and supply. Details about your specific project and local rates can impact costs.

