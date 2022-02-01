Thumbtack Reveals the Top 10 Buggiest Cities in the U.S.

Southern cities dominate the list with Dallas ranking #1, followed by Atlanta and Washington D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With summer in full swing, it’s the peak time of year when uninvited insects – like mosquitoes, ants, bees, and other bugs – can crash your party and take up residence in your home. Today, Thumbtack, the app used by millions of homeowners, revealed the list of the buggiest cities in the U.S. based on data from millions of home projects from across all 50 states.





According to the findings, July and August are the buggiest months of the year, and states in the south like Texas and Florida have been hit the hardest – representing seven of the top ten buggiest cities.

The top 10 buggiest cities in the U.S. based on Thumbtack’s findings are:

Dallas, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Washington, D.C. Austin, Texas Houston, Texas Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida West Palm Beach, Florida Baltimore, Maryland Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida

“During summer months, the warm, humid weather can spell big trouble when it comes to mosquitos, ticks, flies, bees and other pests,” said David Steckel, Thumbtack’s Home Expert, “Keep bugs out all summer by turning on a dehumidifier, eliminating standing water in your yard and garden and by keeping screenless windows shut. Hiring a bug control professional can help identify areas for improvement and provide you with regular maintenance to avoid problems down the line.”

A little bit of prevention goes a long way to maintaining a pest-free home – Thumbtack can help you keep up with routine maintenance. Across the country, the average cost to hire a pest control expert ranges from $50-$200.

To hire a local professional and get a free personalized home maintenance plan, download the Thumbtack app (available on iOS and Android).

About Thumbtack: ​​Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $500 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. Hundreds of thousands of local service professionals, from painters and plumbers to photographers and math tutors, use the Thumbtack platform to grow their business each year.

Methodology: Data is from customer requests on the Thumbtack platform from January 2022 to present for pest control, pest inspection, bed bug extermination and outdoor pesticide application. Rankings were based on the relative frequency of such requests adjusted for the population of state and metropolitan areas.

Pricing data is based on projects requested in these categories on Thumbtack reported directly by the independent service professional or individual customer. The price reported reflects the average price over the past year. Outliers were removed if the reported price was greater than three times the standard deviation from the mean within each category.

Contacts

Laura Arrubla Toro



[email protected]