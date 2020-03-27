Thryv® Launches Small Business Adapt Program: “Pay What You Can Afford” Software During COVID-19 Pandemic

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A coalition of business technology and small business leaders including Thryv Inc., Yext and Zipwhip joined forces to announce a “pay what you can afford” version of Thryv®’s cloud-based software to U.S.-based small businesses of any size being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, called Thryv Adapt, will help small businesses rethink how they operate given recently imposed restrictions.

“ It’s our hope Thryv Adapt will help small businesses acclimate to the short-term reality of being forced to conduct business electronically and remotely,” said Thryv CEO and President Joe Walsh. “ We’re in this together. We each need to do our part to protect the future of small business in America.”

Thryv jointly conducted a study last Friday with America’s SBDC among small business owners clearly pointing to the stress the pandemic is placing on them. As a result, Thryv quickly responded by working with partners and developed Thryv Adapt.

“ The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought huge changes to the doorsteps of small businesses around the world. During this unprecedented time, we are pleased to make available the online resources they need,” said Howard Lerman, Founder and CEO of Yext. “ We’re proud to be a part of Thryv Adapt to serve small businesses in the way we know best — by enabling them to deliver accurate, up-to-date business information to their customers online.”

“ With changes and restrictions related to COVID-19 being announced on an almost-daily basis, small businesses need to be able to communicate updates with their customers wherever they are searching for information online,” said Luis Baptista-Coelho, Executive Vice President of Global Partner at Yext. “ In the midst of so much uncertainty, they can rest assured knowing that they can leverage the power of Yext and other tech leaders through Thryv Adapt.”

Thryv VP of Product and Marketing Ryan Cantor elaborated that during the COVID-19 pandemic Thryv will share their software and support for whatever businesses can afford to pay.

“ We understand that we are in a unique position to help,” Cantor said. “ Our platform helps small businesses stay in touch with customers even when they can’t physically interact. We hope small businesses who are struggling to adapt right now will have access to our platform at whatever price they can afford to pay — even if that’s $0 — during these trying times.”

Zipwhip, a business texting software and API provider, is waiving messaging fees for this Thryv program during the coronavirus crisis. “ We are proud to help during this difficult time,” said John Lauer, CEO of Zipwhip. “ By providing the underlying core text messaging capability via our API, we can help enable Thryv customers to continue communicating with their communities, despite the challenges we all face today.”

While Thryv Adapt will not have all the functionality found in regular versions of Thryv, it will include critical features enabling small businesses to operate virtually.

Two-way SMS text and email communications: Keep the conversations going, all from one inbox.

Unlimited online payments, up to 50 monthly estimates and invoices: Keep cash flowing and continue to get paid. Thryv Adapt easily connects to Square, Stripe, Braintree, and PayPal for payment processing services. Easily get paid via all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Wallet and Venmo. (Any service fees determined and charged directly by payment processor.)

Unlimited appointment booking: Find new ways to serve customers.

Accurate business info on 60+ listings sites powered by Yext: Update your hours and contact info quickly, everywhere it matters.

Contact list with comprehensive view of leads and customers: Stay in touch and keep customers informed as business information changes.

Thryv Adapt also comes with in-depth training and support, such as:

An easy-to-use interactive setup wizard.

In-depth learning via free, group webinars powered by Zoom, hosted multiple times per day to get business owners set up and running as smoothly as possible.

Unlimited “how-to” guides, and a robust video library and step-by-step instructions.

A resource center with virtual and online business tactics and shared success stories during the COVID-19 emergency.

A dedicated Facebook group so business owners can share best practices, ask questions, and get help from other like-minded entrepreneurs across the country.

Thryv was inspired to launch the Adapt program after working with their small business clients on new, virtual ways to adapt.

Here are a few ways Thryv users are using technology to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic:

One local pharmacy implemented social distancing via curbside pickup. They used Thryv to update their website with an online form for prescription pickup times.

A heating and air (HVAC) business quickly emailed their clients the additional cleaning and safety precautions they’re taking to protect their team and clients.

An orthopedic business started to offer virtual appointments via phone, tablet or computer and communicated these options via SMS text and email from Thryv’s HIPAA version of the platform.

The Thryv Adapt “pay what you can afford” program will be available through at least June 24, 2020. Thryv leaders say they will constantly monitor the effects of the pandemic and plan to offer specialized pricing options for all participants as the crisis wanes.

To claim your login and begin using Thryv Adapt, or to share Thryv Adapt with a struggling small business, visit www.thryv.com/adapt/.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use software Thryv® that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

About Yext

The customer journey starts with a question, and every day consumers search for answers about brands. However, they are increasingly served false or misleading information from sources other than the brand. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, exists to help brands regain and maintain a direct relationship with their customers. With a mission to provide perfect answers everywhere, Yext puts businesses in control of their facts online by delivering brand verified answers straight from the source — wherever their customers are searching. Companies like Taco Bell, Marriott, Jaguar-Land Rover, and businesses around the world use Yext to take back control of the customer journey, starting on their own website.

Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area.

About Zipwhip

Zipwhip was the first company to enable texting on existing business phone numbers, and today is the world’s leading business-texting software and API provider. More than 35,000 companies use Zipwhip to increase customer engagement and drive growth through texting on their existing landline, VoIP or toll-free phone number. Intuitive cloud-based software, an enterprise-grade API and direct network connectivity mean businesses can use any computer or mobile device to securely and reliably reach their customers, every time. Your customers are only a text away: https://www.zipwhip.com.

