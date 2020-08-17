Thomas L. Monahan III Named President and Chief Executive Officer of DeVry University

Former CEB, Inc. Chairman and CEO to guide efforts to accelerate DeVry’s growth, innovation and transformation

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Trustees of DeVry University is announcing the appointment of Thomas L. Monahan III as the university’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today.





For more than two decades, Monahan was a key operating leader and member of the Board, then chief executive officer and Chairman of CEB, Inc., a best practice insights and technology company, which grew to nearly $1 billion in revenue under his leadership, serving more than 10,000 companies globally, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500. At CEB, Monahan redefined how some of the world’s leading companies make their most important decisions. CEB created authoritative insights, technology tools, and management resources to help companies manage talent, innovation, and risk. Under Monahan’s leadership, CEB became a pioneer in using advanced technologies to analyze data at scale, assess and credential talent, and teach vital skills, becoming one of the most respected brands in the information science and human capital worlds.

“We are pleased to have someone of Tom Monahan’s caliber and experience join DeVry at a time of great change and challenge in higher education,” said Michael Peel, Chair of DeVry’s Board of Trustees. “Tom is a visionary leader with his ability to foster innovation at scale, insight into how technology is reshaping work and his deep knowledge of the skill needs of major employers in the U.S. and around the world. With this expertise, Tom will enable important advances in the way DeVry both prepares students for resilient careers and partners with major corporations on their reskilling needs in this rapidly changing economy.”

Prior to CEB, Monahan was a management and technology consultant with Deloitte and Accenture, and did research on regional economies and workforce development at the Committee for Economic Development.

Monahan is currently serving as the Chairman of ProKarma, Inc., a digital technology company within The Carlyle Group portfolio. He is also a board member of Transunion (NYSE: TRU), Chair of its Audit & Compliance Committee, and a member of its Compensation Committee; Workforce Logiq (a Carlyle Group portfolio company); Winsight (a Pamlico Capital portfolio company); and, until its October 2018 sale, Convergys (NYSE: CVG), where he served as Chair of the Compensation Committee. He graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in English and earned an executive MBA from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

“I’m looking forward to joining DeVry University, with its rich 90-year history of empowering student success and impact,” said Tom Monahan. “Our society and economy are at a crossroads. Technology is powering epochal changes both in how we help people acquire skills and in the very relevance of the skills they acquire. From its founding by Dr. Herman DeVry, DeVry University has been an innovator in higher education, characterized by a laser focus on those capabilities and technologies necessary for individuals to succeed in their careers and for employers to thrive in their markets. This spirit of innovation in direct service to career success and corporate success is more vital than ever as the world of work is reshaped by the next generation of technology and automation.”

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

