‘This is Product Management’ Podcast Hits 300th Episode Milestone

The Podcast for Product Managers, Presented by Feedback Loop, Now Reaches Over 1.5 Million Listeners

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feedback Loop, a DISQO company, today celebrated the 300th episode of its podcast, This is Product Management (TIPM). Originally started as a way to create a community forum with product managers, TIPM has since become a go-to resource for professionals involved in all aspects of bringing products to market. The first episode of This is Product Management aired in 2015, and the podcast has since grown to over 1.5 million regular listeners with over 4 million unique downloads to date.

This is Product Management features thought leaders from companies across industries who share candid insights into their product development and go-to-market processes. Listeners gain rare and practical insights they can apply within their own companies. Over the past seven years, the podcast has covered topics from market testing to product launches, innovation to scaling operations, and career growth to leadership–all with a product management-focus.

In its 300-episode span, This is Product Management has hosted interviews with the brightest minds across the many disciplines that fuel modern product teams, including:

This is Product Management’s 300th episode features Ronke Majekodunmi, Senior Product Manager, Large Enterprise at PayPal. Ronke is also a featured speaker with Product School, host of the Product Magic Podcast and heavily involved with organizations like Women in Product and Women in Tech. In the Cultivating Relationships is Product Management episode, Ronke discusses the importance of building and nurturing personal relationships with team members, and the power of mentorship in product management–specifically for minority women.

“We initially created This is Product Management to have conversations with product managers and to provide innovation-driving insights, as well as insider tips and tricks,” said Roddy Knowles, Host of This is Product Management and Sr. Director Research & Product Led Growth at DISQO. “Our audience has exploded and now includes listeners in every aspect of product responsibility as well as product-adjacent roles. As we celebrate this milestone, we continue to focus on providing the broadest array of valuable conversations that people thinking about products need to hear.”

This is Product Management is available on all major podcast streaming services (Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts) and https://tipm.feedbackloop.com/.

About Feedback Loop

Feedback Loop, a DISQO company, is the agile research platform that business teams rely on to test ideas directly with target consumers before they bring products or campaigns to market. Fast-growing companies and established market leaders like Ad Council, Comcast, Experian, Farmers Insurance, Humana, NBCUniversal, Utz, Caribou Coffee, and Uber trust Feedback Loop to validate market fit quickly, create stronger products, and launch confidently. With Feedback Loop’s robust, easy-to-use survey and analytics capabilities any business team can source feedback from consumers from early-stage discovery, to ideation and design. enabling business teams to build based on data, rather than subjective opinion. Learn how agile research makes getting consumer input fast, easy and reliable for business teams at www.feedbackloop.com.

About DISQO

DISQO is a customer experience (CX) platform empowering businesses, from SMBs to enterprises, to make the right decisions for their customers by testing and measuring every product and brand experience with speed. DISQO’s insights, advertising measurement, and Feedback Loop applications connect to the company’s fully consented consumer data platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Los Angeles, DISQO is recognized as a hyper-growth tech startup and one of the best places to work in the US, with more than 500 team members globally. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Kieran Powell



[email protected]