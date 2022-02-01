Thirteenth Annual Expressions by Walgreens High School Art Challenge Opens for Entries

National art competition inspiring creativity is a prescription for teens coping with life’s issues

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teenagers nationwide can begin submitting entries for the 13th Annual Expressions by Walgreens, an artistic challenge for high school students that awards monetary prizes in four categories: visual arts, media arts, spoken word, and creative writing. Entries are being accepted now through March 31, 2023.

“Every generation has unique challenges representing the present times. Although Expressions was launched by Walgreens more than a decade ago, it will be relevant for generations to come as it is designed to encourage teens to use self-expression to help them reach their full potential,” said John Gremer, senior director, Community Relations, Walgreens. “Expressions began out of a desire to help young people handle the tough issues they may be facing. Helping high school students find their voices through art lines up perfectly with our commitment to create more joyful lives through better health.”

Research shows that teens today care about lots of issues, from navigating high school to the global environment. However, mental health, specifically anxiety and depression, ranks highest1. Expressions was created to empower teen participants to use art to voice opinions on issues most important to them. This is especially important as psychologists tout the therapeutic benefits of artistic expression as having the potential to decrease anxiety and feelings of anger and depression.

Last year’s winners included teens like Isabela Arca of California. The high school student won first place in visual arts for her piece, “Avoidance,” after working with art therapist Marilynn Record.

“Isabela was very shy and sad before we started using her art to express her feelings,” said Record. “Entering the challenge was an enormous step for her. And when she won, it brought her out of her shell even more.”

“I was shocked,” said Arca about winning first place. “For people like me who don’t really like opening up to others or trusting anyone, I really think art is a really good way to cope with your emotions.”

About Expressions by Walgreens

Expressions was established by Walgreens to educate, empower and equip young people and their communities with insights and resources on issues impacting teens. Since 2009, Expressions by Walgreens has reached approximately one million high school students and awarded more than $375,000 in monetary prizes. More than 500 organizations, high schools, teachers and parents have participated in the program since its inception.

