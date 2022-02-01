Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Quarter and Nine-months Ended September 30, 2022

FRANKLIN, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(OTCPINK: TDCB) – Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it recorded net income of $639,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $784,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, or $0.66 per basic and diluted share.

David A. Coffey, President and CEO, commented, “In these challenging economic times, we are pleased to report another solid quarter of performance for our Company. We have benefited from the changing interest rate environment and had a quarter of good loan growth.” Coffey concluded, “The key factor of our solid earnings is our people. Our talented team drives the success that translates to the numbers we report. I am proud of our team and all they do for our Bank. As we look forward, we will continue to take advantage of the market opportunities that will provide a fair return for our loyal stockholders.”

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income decreased $145,000, or 18.49%, to $639,000 as compared to $784,000 for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 was driven primarily as a result of the $514,000, or 54.74%, decrease in non-interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was due primarily to a $271,000, or 100.00%, decrease in gains on the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was partially offset by a $404,000, or 23.49%, increase in net interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was driven primarily by a $617,000, or 32.66%, increase in interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year due to the increase in interest rates and the growth of our loan portfolio. This was partially offset by a $213,000, or 126.04% increase in interest expense as compared to the same period in the prior year due to the increase in deposit expense as a result of rising interest rates.

The decrease in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was also the result of the $30,000 increase in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in provision expense was due to the increase in loan balances during the nine-months ended September 30, 2022. The Company had no net charge-offs during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and a net charge-off during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $2,000.

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, net income decreased $126,000, or 7.39%, to $1.6 million as compared to $1.7 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was driven primarily as a result of the $807,000, or 35.19%, decrease in non-interest income as compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was driven primarily by a $500,000, or 50.91%, decrease in the gain on sale of one-to-four family mortgages sold to Freddie Mac, as compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was also driven by a $271,000, or 100.00%, decrease in gains on the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 was offset by a $874,000, or 17.62%, increase in net interest income as compared to the same nine-month period ended in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.1 million, or 20.70%, increase in interest income, as compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year due to the increase in interest rates and the growth of our loan portfolio. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a $276,000, or 46.31%, increase in interest expense, as compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year due to the increase in deposit expense as a result of rising interest rates. Net income was also impacted by a $384,000, or 7.40%, increase in non-interest expense as compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year. In addition, the provision for loan losses decreased $60,000, or 66.67%, for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same nine-month period in the prior year as the Bank reached a level of adequate provision.

The increase in net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 was also partially supported by a $131,000, or 48.70%, decrease in income tax expense as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was due to a decrease in the effective income tax rate to 8.03% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 from 13.62% for the same period in the prior year.

Total assets increased $30.5 million to $272.1 million at September 30, 2022 from $241.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 12.63%. The increase was primarily due to a $21.2 million, or 14.78%, increase in loans held-for-investment to $165.2 million at September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily funded by a $30.9 million, or 14.42%, increase in total deposits, and the addition of $10.0 million in subordinated debt notes issued during the year. Total deposits were $245.6 million at September 30, 2022, up from $214.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $9.0 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to $5.0 million at December 31, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 2.87% compared to 1.45% at December 31, 2021, and the weighted average maturity was 0.1 years at September 30, 2022 compared to 4.3 years at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses remained the same at $1.9 million at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.15% of total loans as of September 30, 2022, as compared to 1.30% of total loans as of December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans totaled $52,000, or 0.03%, of total loans as of September 30, 2022 as compared to $237,000, or 0.16%, of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity was $7.1 million at September 30, 2022, down from $21.5 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity decreased by $14.4 million during the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 as a result of an increase in net unrealized loss of $15.5 million on available-for-sale securities due to the significant increase in market interest rates, partially offset by net income of $1.6 million. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was also impacted by repurchased stock of $176,000, dividends of $326,000 and stock awards of $20,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 2.63% at September 30, 2022 compared to 8.91% at December 31, 2021.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock. At September 30, 2022, 24,422 shares of common stock have been repurchased by the Company through the stock repurchase program since its inception in January 2021.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, inflation, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Consolidated Earnings Data: Total Interest Income $ 2,506 $ 2,248 $ 1,889 $ 6,705 $ 5,555 Total Interest Expense 382 288 169 872 596 Net Interest Income 2,124 1,960 1,720 5,833 4,959 Provision for Losses on Loans 30 – – 30 90 Net Interest Income after Provision for Losses on Loans 2,094 1,960 1,720 5,803 4,869 Non-interest Income 425 569 939 1,486 2,293 Non-interest Expense 1,808 1,907 1,688 5,571 5,187 Income Tax Expense 72 48 187 138 269 Net Income $ 639 $ 574 $ 784 $ 1,580 $ 1,706 Earnings per share – basic $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.66 $ 1.34 $ 1.45 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.49 $ 0.66 $ 1.34 $ 1.45

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) In thousands, except per share data September 30, December 31, September 30, 2022 2021 2021 Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: Assets Cash and Due from Banks $ 5,620 $ 4,857 $ 10,539 Investment Securities, Available-for-sale, at fair value 85,043 84,661 81,004 Loans Held-for-Sale 232 738 1,778 Loans Held-for-Investment 165,201 143,927 139,342 Allowance for Loan Losses 1,909 1,881 1,885 Net Loans 163,524 142,784 139,235 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,066 760 693 Other Assets 16,819 8,499 7,829 Total Assets $ 272,072 $ 241,561 $ 239,300 Liabilities Noninterest-bearing Deposits $ 45,313 $ 40,988 $ 40,933 Interest-bearing Deposits 200,304 173,666 170,467 Total Deposits 245,617 214,654 211,400 FHLB Advances 9,000 5,000 5,000 Subordinated Notes, net of Issuances Costs 9,724 – – Accrued Interest Payable 78 32 26 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 509 342 1,277 Total Liabilities 264,928 220,028 217,703 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock 11,432 11,412 11,430 Retained Earnings 10,214 9,066 8,665 Accumulated other comprehensive income (14,502 ) 1,055 1,502 Total Stockholders’ Equity 7,144 21,533 21,597 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 272,072 $ 241,561 $ 239,300

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (Unaudited): Interest rate spread during period 3.11 % 2.80 % 2.85 % 2.94 % 2.72 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.82 % 3.35 % 3.24 % 3.50 % 3.17 % Non-interest expense, annualized, to average assets 2.68 % 2.81 % 2.85 % 2.84 % 2.92 % Return on average assets, annualized 0.95 % 0.85 % 1.32 % 0.80 % 0.96 % Return on average equity, annualized 20.82 % 11.31 % 15.20 % 13.33 % 10.25 % Average equity to assets 4.55 % 7.48 % 8.71 % 6.03 % 9.37 % Average Loans $ 167,005 $ 160,977 $ 141,874 $ 158,198 $ 141,874 Average Securities 86,080 98,897 77,954 87,196 77,953 Average Other Interest-Earning Assets 9,065 8,263 13,491 10,185 13,492 Total Average Interest-Earning Assets 262,150 268,137 233,319 255,579 233,319 Average Total Assets 269,872 271,358 236,955 261,829 236,955 Average Noninterest-bearing Deposits $ 45,329 $ 41,023 $ 38,313 $ 43,419 $ 38,313 Average Interest-bearing Deposits 197,642 193,410 170,713 190,068 170,712 Average Total Deposits 242,971 234,433 209,026 233,487 209,025 Average Wholesale Funding 17,937 16,068 5,000 17,424 5,000 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 215,579 209,478 175,713 207,492 175,712 Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities 121.60 % 128.00 % 132.78 % 123.18 % 132.78 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.34 % 1.15 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 3671.15 % 4084.78 % 1830.31 % 3671.15 % 1830.31 % Net loan chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average total loans outstanding 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Effective income tax rate 10.13 % 7.72 % 19.26 % 8.03 % 13.62 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.12 $ 7.43 $ 18.31 $ 6.12 $ 18.31 Market closing price at the end of quarter $ 10.21 $ 13.92 $ 16.75 $ 10.21 $ 16.75 Price-to-tangible book value 166.95 % 187.42 % 91.48 % 166.95 % 91.48 %

