Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for the Fourth Quarter 2022 and for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

FRANKLIN, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(OTCPINK: TDCB) – Third Century Bancorp (“Company”), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank (“Bank”), announced it recorded net income of $536,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, or $0.46 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $634,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, or $0.54 per basic and diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased $226,000, or 9.65%, to $2.1 million, or $1.83 per basic share and $1.82 per diluted share, as compared to $2.3 million, or $2.00 per basic share and $1.99 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

“I am pleased with the results we are sharing with our shareholders as we close out 2022. This has been a very challenging year for many reasons. The interest rate increases alone created a banking environment not previously experienced by many working in today’s industry,” commented President and CEO David A. Coffey. “ 2022 was a year of taking advantage of opportunities as they presented themselves. We did just that by issuing $10 million in subordinated debt at Third Century Bancorp in early 2022. In addition, we added quality loan balances on the Mutual Savings Bank balance sheet and purchased an incredibly attractive new location for our Greenwood Branch.” Coffey also added, “Looking ahead, 2023 offers similar economic challenges, but we are looking forward to another year to tell our story which will lead to another successful year for our shareholders.”

Coffey also commented, “Recent banking news may have created concerns about banking in general. I feel it is important that we remind our stakeholders that our bank has operated continuously since 1890. We remain well capitalized and well positioned to continue to serve our customers and community.” Coffey concluded, “While our customers deposits are covered by the FDIC Insurance, up to applicable limits, we remain Johnson County’s only locally based financial institution due to our financial strength, stability, liquidity and ability to navigate turbulent times.”

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased $98,000, or 15.46%, to $536,000 as compared to $634,000 for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 was driven primarily as a result of the $713,000, or 81.39%, decrease in non-interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was due to a decrease of $307,000, or 100.00%, in net gains on investment sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in non-interest income was also the result of a decrease of $177,000, or 69.45%, in gains on the sale of one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans sold to Freddie Mac for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the rising interest rate environment. The decrease in net income was partially offset by an increase of $434,000, or 24.08%, in net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was supported by a $971,000, or 49.92% increase in interest income, which was offset by an increase of $537,000, or 375.52%, in interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net income was also partially offset by a $48,000, or 48.48%, decrease in income tax expense as compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the decrease in income before income tax expense.

There was no change in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2021. The Company had $2,000 in net recoveries during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3,000 in net charge-offs for the same period in 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased $226,000, or 9.65%, to $2.1 million, as compared to $2.3 million, for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was driven primarily as the result of a decrease in non-interest income of $1.1 million, or 46.62% as compared to the prior year. This decrease was the result of a $577,000 or 100.00%, decrease in gains on the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as compared to the prior year, as well as a $677,000, or 54.73% decrease in the gain on sale of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans sold to Freddie Mac. As a result of the rising interest rate environment. The decrease in non-interest income was offset by the $1.0 million, or 14.07%, increase in net interest income. The increase in interest income was a result of higher market rates, as well as increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and investment securities. Increases in interest expense were the result of higher average balances on interest-bearing deposits, FHLB Advances, and Subordinated Notes, along with increases in average rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities primarily as a result of significant increases in market rates following the historically low interest rate environment. In addition, the provision for loan losses decreased $30,000, or 33.33%, for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the prior year.

The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was offset by a $179,000 or 48.64% decrease in income tax expense as compared to the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was due to a decrease in pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was supported by a decrease in the effective income tax rate to 8.20% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 13.51% for the prior year.

Total assets increased $38.9 million to $280.5 million at December 31, 2022 from $241.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 16.12%. The increase was primarily due to a $27.7 million, or 19.24%, increase in loans held-for-investment to $171.6 million at December 31, 2022, primarily funded by a $25.5 million, or 11.88%, increase in total deposits. Total deposits were $240.1 million at December 31, 2022, up from $214.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $21.8 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to $5.0 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 4.29% compared to 1.45% at December 31, 2021, and the weighted average maturity was 0.1 years at December 31, 2022 compared to 4.3 years at December 31, 2021. Investment securities, available-for-sale increased slightly to $85.6 million at December 31, 2022 from $84.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of 1.07%. Investment securities, held-to-maturity increased to $3.0 million at December 31, 2022 from $0 at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $60,000, or 3.19%, to $1.9 million at December 31, 2022 from the previous year end. The increase was primarily due to the provision for loan losses of $60,000 during the year ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022 as compared to 1.30% of total loans as of December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans totaled $52,000 or 0.03%, of total loans as of December 31, 2022 as compared to $237,000 or 0.16%, of total loans as of December 31, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity was $8.0 million at December 31, 2022, down from $21.5 million at December 31, 2021. Stockholders’ equity decreased by $13.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 as a result of an increase in net unrealized loss of $14.9 million on available-for-sale securities due to the significant increase in market interest rates, partially offset by net income of $2.1 million. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was also impacted by repurchased stock of $216,000, dividends of $448,000 and stock awards of $28,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 2.86% at December 31, 2022 compared to 8.91% at December 31, 2021.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 12,200 shares of common stock at an average cost of $15.52 per share pursuant to the Company’s stock repurchase program. At December 31, 2022, 25,578 shares of common stock remain available for future repurchase by the Company through the stock repurchase program.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include inflation, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) In thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 2020 Selected Consolidated Earnings Data: Total Interest Income $ 2,916 $ 2,581 $ 1,945 $ 9,983 $ 8,130 $ 8,002 Total Interest Expense 680 382 143 1,552 739 1,051 Net Interest Income 2,236 2,199 1,802 8,431 7,391 6,951 Provision for Losses on Loans 30 30 – 60 90 335 Net Interest Income after Provision for Losses on Loans 2,206 2,169 1,802 8,371 7,301 6,616 Non-Interest Income $ 163 350 876 1,287 2,411 2,503 Non-Interest Expense $ 1,782 1,808 1,945 7,353 7,002 6,990 Income Tax Expense 51 72 99 189 368 357 Net Income $ 536 $ 639 $ 634 $ 2,116 $ 2,342 $ 1,772 Earnings Per Share – basic $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 1.83 $ 2.00 $ 1.49 Earnings Per Share – diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 1.82 $ 1.99 $ 1.49 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) In thousands, except per share data December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 2020 Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data: Assets Cash and Due from Banks $ 3,747 $ 5,620 $ 4,857 $ 3,747 $ 4,857 $ 4,888 Investment Securities, Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 85,571 85,043 84,661 85,571 84,661 59,292 Investment Securities, Held-to-Maturity 3,000 – – 3,000 – – Loans Held-for-Sale – 232 738 – 738 434 Loans Held-for-Investment 171,619 165,201 143,927 171,619 143,927 138,834 Allowance for Loan Losses 1,941 1,909 1,881 1,941 1,881 1,791 Net Loans 169,678 163,524 142,784 169,678 142,784 137,477 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,370 1,066 760 1,370 760 686 Other Assets 17,130 16,819 8,499 17,130 8,499 7,283 Total Assets $ 280,496 $ 272,072 $ 241,561 $ 280,496 $ 241,561 $ 209,626 Liabilities Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 44,631 $ 45,313 $ 40,988 $ 44,631 $ 40,988 $ 32,049 Interest-Bearing Deposits 195,518 200,304 173,666 195,518 173,666 145,069 Total Deposits 240,149 245,617 214,654 240,149 214,654 177,118 FHLB Advances 21,845 9,000 5,000 21,845 5,000 11,705 Subordinated Notes, Net of Issuances Costs 9,731 9,724 – 9,731 – Accrued Interest Payable 231 78 32 231 32 54 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 517 509 342 517 342 274 Total Liabilities 272,473 264,928 220,028 272,473 220,028 189,151 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock 11,440 11,432 11,412 11,440 11,412 11,381 Retained Earnings 10,519 10,214 9,066 10,519 9,066 7,323 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (13,936) (14,502) 1,055 (13,936) 1,055 1,771 Total Stockholders’ Equity 8,023 7,144 21,533 8,023 21,533 20,475 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 280,496 $ 272,072 $ 241,561 $ 280,496 $ 241,561 $ 209,626 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended dollar figures are in thousands, except per share data dollar figures are in thousands, except per share data December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 2020 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data (Unaudited): Interest Rate Spread During Period 3.17% 3.23% 2.94% 3.14% 3.15% 3.44% Net Yield on Interest-Earning Assets 4.42% 3.94% 3.26% 3.89% 3.58% 4.17% Non-Interest Expense, Annualized, to Average Assets 2.70% 2.68% 3.23% 2.80% 3.03% 3.45% Return on Average Assets, Annualized 0.81% 0.95% 1.05% 0.81% 1.01% 0.87% Return on Average Equity, Annualized 24.38% 20.82% 12.29% 17.01% 11.35% 9.23% Average Equity to Assets 3.33% 4.55% 8.58% 4.74% 8.94% 9.47% Average Loans $ 166,435 $ 167,005 $ 143,448 $ 158,721 $ 142,385 $ 138,415 Average Securities 87,234 86,080 83,268 88,765 73,674 43,450 Average Other Interest-Earning Assets 10,351 9,065 11,615 9,057 11,025 10,143 Total Average Interest-Earning Assets 264,020 262,150 238,330 256,543 227,083 192,008 Average Total Assets 264,016 269,872 240,513 262,381 230,955 202,749 Average Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 43,578 $ 45,329 $ 40,335 $ 43,459 $ 37,829 $ 30,831 Average Interest-Bearing Deposits 195,028 197,642 170,457 191,318 163,399 132,941 Average Total Deposits 238,606 242,971 210,792 234,777 201,228 163,772 Average Wholesale Funding 22,658 17,937 5,000 16,499 6,854 12,107 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 217,686 215,579 175,457 207,817 170,253 145,048 Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities 121.28% 121.60% 135.83% 123.45% 133.38% 132.38% Non-Performing Loans to Total Loans 0.03% 0.03% 0.16% 0.03% 0.16% 0.08% Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans Outstanding 1.13% 1.15% 1.30% 1.13% 1.30% 1.29% Allowance for Loan Losses to Non-Performing Loans 3732.69% 3671.15% 793.67% 3732.69% 793.67% 1613.51% Net Loan Chargeoffs/(Recoveries) to Average Total Loans Outstanding 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% Effective Income Tax Rate 8.68% 10.13% 13.51% 8.20% 13.51% 16.77% Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 6.88 $ 6.12 $ 18.28 $ 6.88 $ 18.28 $ 17.13 Market Closing Price at the End of Quarter $ 9.70 $ 10.21 $ 17.50 $ 9.70 $ 17.50 $ 15.00 Price-to-Tangible Book Value 140.89% 166.95% 95.73% 140.89% 95.75% 87.54%

