theScore Bet Secures Market Access from Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to Operate Online Casino in New Jersey

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc. (“theScore Bet”) has secured market access to operate an online casino in New Jersey via a multi-year agreement with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (“Twin River”).

theScore Bet anticipates launching its online casino product in New Jersey in the second half of 2021, subject to securing applicable licensing and regulatory approvals from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and the completion of Twin River’s pending acquisition of Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“The addition of an online casino offering to our award-winning and truly differentiated mobile sports betting platform broadens our reach and deepens our strong portfolio of assets,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore. “This is yet another step towards providing theScore’s media and betting patrons with a completely holistic and tightly integrated media and gaming experience.”

“We are excited to partner with theScore and to provide our Atlantic City guests with a highly-personalized i-Gaming experience,” says George Papanier, President and CEO of Twin River Worldwide Holdings. “We look forward to working with them and engaging our guests as they leverage this new, exciting platform.”

Under the agreement, Twin River will receive a percentage of revenue derived from theScore Bet’s online casino operations in New Jersey, subject to certain annual minimum guaranteed amounts, an upfront fee, and renewal fees if applicable. The agreement spans an initial term of 10 years, extendable by a five-year renewal term at theScore’s option and a further five-year renewal term upon mutual agreement of the parties.

Currently taking wagers in New Jersey and set to expand into Colorado and, subject to receipt of regulatory approval, Indiana, theScore Bet (iOS and Android) delivers a holistic media and gaming experience and has been uniquely integrated with theScore’s highly-popular sports news and scores app. Earlier this month, theScore Bet was named Best Online Mobile Sports Betting Experience at the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC (formerly Isle of Capri Casino in Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Its casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TRWH.” For more information, visit www.twinriverwwholdings.com.

