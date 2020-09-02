theScore Bet Now LIVE in Colorado!

– Award-winning sports media and betting experience now accepting wagers in the Centennial State

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#sportsbetting—Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc. (“theScore Bet”) has launched theScore Bet app (iOS and Android) in Colorado, bringing its award-winning mobile sportsbook to fans across the Centennial State.

theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. Furthermore, theScore Bet delivers a seamless cross-state experience for sports fans as it expands across the United States via a single mobile app and cutting-edge multi-state wallet functionality.

“The passionate sports fans of Colorado are going to love theScore Bet and we’re thrilled to begin our multi-state rollout here, right in time for football season,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore. “The way we’ve uniquely fused media with gaming delivers a totally unrivaled product for fans, unlike anything else in market today. theScore is already the sports app of choice for a huge number of fans in Colorado, and we’re confident theScore Bet is going to quickly become their favorite sportsbook too.”

Colorado sports fans can also access theScore Bet’s exciting dual launch offer: Users will unlock a $100 Free Bet* by simply making any first bet. Plus, they can also get up to $1,000 in cashback on bets over their first 60 days**.

theScore Bet secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Colorado via its previously announced agreement with a subsidiary of U.S. gaming operator Jacobs Entertainment Inc. theScore Bet will continue its multi-state rollout with its upcoming launch in Indiana under its multi-state market access framework agreement with Penn National Gaming, pending regulatory approval.

Last month, theScore Bet was named Best Online Mobile Sports Betting Experience at the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards. For more information about theScore Bet, to download the app, or sign-up for updates on its continued multi-state rollout, visit www.thescore.bet.

*$100 Free Bet: Terms and conditions apply. **$1,000 Cashback: Terms and conditions apply. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page for information on help and resources available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey and Colorado. Publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

