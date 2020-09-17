theScore Bet Continues Multi-State Expansion with Indiana Launch

– Innovative mobile sportsbook launches as part of multi-state market access agreement with Penn National Gaming

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SCR #sportsbetting—Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR) (“theScore” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc. (“theScore Bet”) has officially launched theScore Bet app (iOS and Android) in Indiana, expanding the reach of its award-winning mobile sportsbook to the Hoosier State. theScore Bet is now live in three states, having recently launched in Colorado and debuting last year in New Jersey.

“This launch comes just weeks after we introduced theScore Bet to fans in Colorado, a huge testament to the best-in-class technology, multi-state infrastructure, and product development team supporting our ongoing expansion,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore. “Indiana is the first state we’ve launched in under our multi-state market access agreement with Penn National Gaming and we’re excited to showcase our incredible and unique combination of media and gaming to this passionate fan base.”

theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. Further, theScore Bet delivers a seamless cross-state experience for sports fans as it expands across the United States via a single mobile app and cutting-edge multi-state wallet functionality.

Indiana sports fans can access theScore Bet’s exciting dual launch offer: Users will receive a $100 Free Bet* by simply making any first bet. Plus, they can also get up to $1,000 in cashback on bets over their first 60 days**.

theScore Bet secured market access to offer mobile sports betting in Indiana via a previously announced multi-state market access framework agreement with Penn National Gaming. theScore leveraged sportsbook platform technology provided by leading U.S. sports betting and iGaming supplier Bet.Works to support its Indiana launch. theScore Bet has utilized a suite of technology and services from Bet.Works since becoming its technology platform partner in 2018.

Last month, theScore Bet was named Best Online Mobile Sports Betting Experience at the Cynopsis Sports Media Awards. For more information about theScore Bet, to download the app, or sign-up for updates on its continued multi-state rollout, visit www.thescore.bet.

*$100 Free Bet: Terms and conditions apply. **1,000 Cashback: Terms and conditions apply. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page for information on help and resources available.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

