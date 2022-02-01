There’s No Place Like Hotels this Festive Season, Hyatt Global Survey Finds

From giving the gift of travel to crossing off bucket list destinations, Hyatt reveals top global travel trends and ways to maximize seasonal experiences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Travelers are prioritizing experiences and connections this festive season with rooms revenue pacing 30% ahead of 2019 for resort locations worldwide. With leisure travel continuing to soar, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) shares the most compelling travel trends for global guests and suggestions on how to make the most of festive season travel.





Hotels and Resorts Prove To Be Preferred Over a Home Rental

Spreading joy and delight, hotels and resorts are delivering on the festive spirit this time of year with seasonal décor, food, music and more. According to a global survey commissioned by Hyatt and conducted by OnePoll, nearly two-thirds of people traveling with families prefer to stay at a hotel or resort rather than a home rental.

Allowing guests to maximize their travels and focus on spending quality time with loved ones, many Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world offer luxury amenities, on-site dining options, 24-hour room service, concierge services, wellbeing experiences and more. In addition to offering the necessities, Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world participate in seasonal celebrations that make it easy for the entire family to get into the festive spirit through exciting experiences including:

A Christmas concert under the stars at Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, allowing guests and locals to enjoy a night of cocktails and to hear some of the greatest festive season hits live.

A New Year’s Eve “Sail Away Party” at Hyatt Regency Brisbane, featuring welcome cocktails, a beverage package, roving canapes, food stations, live entertainment, a photobooth and a glass of sparkling champagne at midnight.

The opportunity to bask in everything New York City has to offer and ring in the new year with spectacular views and close proximity to the iconic Times Square Ball Drop at the new Grayson Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.

Multi-Generational Families Seek Togetherness and Reunite with Loved Ones Through Travel

This year, many parents and grandparents will gather with their families for the holidays, with 94% of adults ages 45+ who responded are planning to travel in December and 58% in January, indicating that connecting with loved ones is top of mind for travelers.

Travelers seeking to participate in meaningful and immersive experiences while creating lasting memories can look to all-inclusive resorts, such as Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in Mexico and Dreams Karibana Cartagena Golf & Spa Resort in Colombia, which invite guests of all ages to connect with one another. Those looking for the perfect destination for the entire family to gather and carry on seasonal traditions can consider The Lodge at Spruce Peak in Stowe, Vermont. This Destination by Hyatt property offers something for everyone – from the all-natural spa for adults to crafting workshops and a game room for kids.

Say Goodbye to Wrapped Presents: Travel and Unique Experiences Top Consumers’ Wish Lists

While some people enjoy a traditional gift, experiences create memories – which is why 61% of respondents noted they would be excited to receive travel or an experience such as a vacation, plane tickets, spa and meditation session or a cooking class as a gift this year. When it comes to gift giving, consider an unforgettable travel adventure or an immersive experience this festive season.

Hyatt’s new FIND experiences platform allows World of Hyatt members to explore – and gift – more than 200 exclusive experiences around the globe including:

Global, Dream Getaways are Making a Comeback with Japan, Canada and Italy Being Some of the Most Popular Destinations

With leisure travel continuing to increase and many borders now open around the world, consumers are prioritizing once-in-a-lifetime trips with unique experiences and opportunities to connect. According to the survey, 62% of respondents agree that the festive season is a great time to cross off a bucket list destination with some of the most popular destinations being Japan, Canada and Italy.

Travelers can check off their bucket list items at these new and recently renovated Hyatt hotels in some of the most sought-after destinations with the family, as a couple’s getaway or for a solo adventure:

Fuji Speedway Hotel (Shizuoka, Japan) : Against the breathtaking backdrop of Mount Fuji and as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, Fuji Speedway Hotel is a unique and unconventional hotel offering indulgent hospitality and a chance to visit the iconic Fuji Speedway race circuit and motorsports museum.

: Against the breathtaking backdrop of Mount Fuji and as part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, Fuji Speedway Hotel is a unique and unconventional hotel offering indulgent hospitality and a chance to visit the iconic Fuji Speedway race circuit and motorsports museum. Park Hyatt Toronto (Ontario, Canada) : The reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto welcomes guests back to the luxurious Yorkville neighborhood where guests can tour world-renowned museums and art galleries, enjoy a treatment at Stillwater Spa or deliciously crafted cocktails overlooking the Toronto skyline from the Writers Room Bar.

: The reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto welcomes guests back to the luxurious Yorkville neighborhood where guests can tour world-renowned museums and art galleries, enjoy a treatment at Stillwater Spa or deliciously crafted cocktails overlooking the Toronto skyline from the Writers Room Bar. The Tribune (Rome, Italy): As the first hotel in Italy in the JdV by Hyatt brand, The Tribune is nestled among some of the best-known museums, shops and cafes and is within walking distance to some of the city’s major tourist attractions, such as the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain.

Loyalty Programs Reign Supreme During the Festive Season as Travelers Try to Make the Most of Budgets

Loyalty programs, such as World of Hyatt, provide travelers with more ways to save and more reasons to gather all year round, especially during the festive season. Sixty-two percent of survey respondents said they would use a travel rewards program that lets them earn and redeem points, offers discounts and features unique experiences and 51% said if there was an impressive travel rewards program offer, they would change their travel plans or go out of their way to earn and redeem points.

World of Hyatt members can make the most of their upcoming stays and festive get-togethers with valuable offers such as ‘Earn 3x Points on Dining,’ which allows members to earn 3X points on dine-in, delivery or takeout through Dec. 20, 2022, at participating hotel restaurants worldwide.

Temperature Continues to Drive Seasonal Travel Plans: Snow is the Number One Preference

While some travelers may seek a reprieve from the cold in sunny destinations, 56% of respondents agree that it doesn’t feel like the festive season without snow. Travelers looking for destinations with the best chance of snowfall can pursue their wintry dreams and experience all that the season has to offer at Hyatt properties including Grand Hyatt Vail and Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Japan.

Those that are already located in colder climates and like to race to the sunshine this time of year can look to warm-weather destinations and enjoy tropical adventures at properties such as Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo and Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About the Survey

The survey was commissioned by Hyatt through OnePoll, who conducted an online survey among n = 8,500 adults aged 18+ across 14 countries. The survey was conducted Oct. 6-21, 2022.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, which are joining World of Hyatt in phases and include Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 30 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Gloria Kennett



Hyatt



[email protected]