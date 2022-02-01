The Worldwide Push to Talk Industry is Expected to Reach $47+ Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Push to Talk Market (2021-2026) by Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Push to Talk Market is estimated to be USD 30.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 47.75 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Key factors such as the growth in rugged smartphones and handheld devices and the need to ensure seamless communication for prolonged periods have fueled the demand for Global Push to Talk Market. Further, the rising demand for Push to Talk over Cellular (POC) solutions owing to increasing need and concern for driver safety and transition towards digital LMR systems is strengthening the market’s growth. However, the presence of latency and gaps in communication is hindering the market growth.

Increasing efforts to standardize infrastructure platforms and product launches supporting Android and iOS devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Proliferation of Smartphones and Handheld Devices

Seamless Communication between Devices for Prolonged Time-Period

Increasing Transition towards Digital LMR systems

Growing Need for Driver Safety

Growing Demand for Push to Talk Over Cellular (POC)

Restraints

Presence of Latency and Gaps in Communication

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Push to Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Solutions

Advancements in 5G and LTE infrastructure

Standardization of Infrastructure Platforms

Challenges

LMR and PTT Interoperability Issues

High On-Going Investments By the Public Sector to Deploy LMR system

Market Segmentation

The Global Push to Talk Market is segmented further based on Component, Organization Size, Network Type, Vertical, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified as Hardware, Solutions, and Services.

By Organization Size, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises.

By Network Type, the market is classified as Land Mobile Radio and Cellular.

By Vertical, the market is classified as Public Safety, Government & Defense, and Commercial.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

