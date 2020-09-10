The World’s First Live IRL/VR Fashion Show Presented by KAPPA X CYBERDOG at London Fashion Week

Premier virtual live events platform Sansar partners with UK cult fashion label Cyberdog and legendary Italian sports brand Kappa to launch an electrifying collection in the World’s first live IRL/VR fashion show with models participating from three continents

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–History will be made as the Rave Team Collection launches at London Fashion Week on September 20th 2020. Fashion models will participate live from Cyberdog’s iconic flagship store in Camden Market, North Carolina USA, and the Gold Coast Australia, while being showcased in a 3D immersive replica of the store. The collaboration showcases the massive scale and monetization that Sansar’s live events platform enables, including functionalities for in-world commerce.





The limited-edition Rave Team Collection range comprises of 33 exclusive pieces of retro-vibe apparel. Virtual participants can attend in these garments, and also link out directly to Cyberdog’s site to purchase the real-life items from inside the virtual venue. Cyberdog co-founder and fashion designer extraordinaire, Terry Davy, describes this collection as “A cyber-clash of rave culture and street fashion”. “Unveiling, an explosion of neon 90s urban styling for the future generation”.

”International iconic brands Cyberdog and Kappa prove they continue to pioneer rave culture and street apparel with this virtual launch. We are so happy that Sansar can provide connectivity, exposure, and revenue streams at a time when the fashion events industry is at a standstill,” says Sheri Bryant, President of Sansar. “With the Rave Team Collection virtual launch at London Fashion Week, we’re delivering the world’s first virtual live global VR fashion show of the future, deeply immersive and accessible to anyone and anywhere with a PC or phone at their disposal. The industry is at the vanguard of something truly incredible.”

For free tickets to the virtual fashion show on PC or in VR, click https://events.sansar.com/events/sansar-events/kappa-x-cyberdog-launch-rave-team-collection-/726fcace or enjoy on mobile by downloading the Sansar app in iOS or Android stores.

Global live streaming of the event will also take place across social media channels.

One Body – One Vibe – One Love – One Team

About Wookey Project Corporation

Wookey Project Corp is a technology company that seeks to build the next generation of online experiences. Working at the intersection of entertainment, music, AR, VR and mobile, the company infuses today’s visionaries with the capital they need to become tomorrow’s leaders. Starting in 2020, the company took ownership of Sansar, a multichannel virtual events platform that specializes in turning live shows into spectacular shared experiences. Available on PC, Mobile, and compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, Sansar enables artists to perform live for global audiences, while allowing their fans to feel like more connected and encouraging limitless self-expression through custom avatars, branded merchandise and highly immersive, photorealistic virtual spaces. For the latest updates on Sansar and upcoming shows, go to sansar.com, and follow Sansar on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For updates on Wookey, head to wookey.com.

Contacts

Grant Kimura



[email protected]