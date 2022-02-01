The World’s First GPT-3 Powered Native iOS Keyboard is Here

ParagraphAI Releases Long-Awaited Update to its popular AI-powered tool.

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParagraphAI, a leading provider of GPT-3 powered writing solutions, today announced that its iOS keyboard extension is out of stealth mode and ready for consumer use. The ParagraphAI keyboard allows its users – both free and premium – to instantly draft original messages or develop replies based on previous messages.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team here at ParagraphAI and what we have built (and continue to improve on),” said Co-founder and CEO, Shail Silver. “The keyboard has been our labor of love for a long time and it’s a great feeling to see it come out of stealth mode and be ready for consumer use.”

Leveraging the power of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 natural language processing technology, ParagraphAI’s first-of-its-kind keyboard allows users to:

Develop replies based on previous messages

Instantly generate paragraphs of text from simple prompts

See real-time edits on spelling, grammar and tone

“The power of large language models like GPT is game-changing,” said co-founder and CTO, Kevin Frans. “At ParagraphAI we are making this power accessible to everyone — we’re intensely focused on intuitive user experience and ease-of-use.”

For more information about ParagraphAI’s free AI writing software, click here.

Download ParagraphAI for free via the app store here.

About ParagraphAI

ParagraphAI is a GPT-3 powered writing assistant for Google Chrome, iOS, and Android, that learns from use and helps its users write better copy.

