The Workforce Institute at Kronos Appoints New Executive Director

Founder Joyce Maroney retires after building the think tank into a global workforce research leader for more than a decade

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated today announced the appointment of Chris Mullen as the new executive director, succeeding founder Joyce Maroney, who will retire at the end of June. Maroney, who built The Workforce Institute into a leading global authority on workplace trends over 13 years, concludes a distinguished career in the human resources (HR) technology industry focused on customer experience, services, and workforce management thought leadership.

Joyce Maroney, executive director, The Workforce Institute at Kronos



“The founding and cultivation of The Workforce Institute at Kronos has truly been one of the highlights and great privileges of my career. Thirteen years, more than 800 blog posts, more than 120 podcasts, and over 100 thought leaders later, it has made its mark on the industry and continues to be at the forefront of critical HR topics and the future of work. I am pleased to welcome Chris as the Institute’s new leader and look forward to reading the team’s inspired work – this time, from afar.”

Chris Mullen, director of HCM strategic advisory services, Kronos



“I am truly humbled to be continuing the leadership role Joyce established and carried out so masterfully. Joyce’s work building the Institute is inspiring. The impressive group of talented individuals that make up The Workforce Institute at Kronos represents such an important voice for the industry. To speak on behalf of employees – their wants and needs – and provide prescriptive guidance to employers on the world of work, specializing in a niche that’s often not explored: frontline employees.”

