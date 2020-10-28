The Word & Brown Companies Recognized for Top Ad Campaigns by Graphic Design USA Health + Wellness Awards

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graphic Design USA has awarded The Word & Brown Companies seven awards in its 2020 Health + Wellness Design Awards competition including two for best advertising campaign. This year’s contest drew a record 2,500+ entries from organizations across the country, with just 10 percent selected as winners in this premier design showcase.

“We are very excited to earn this national recognition for our work, especially for our advertising campaigns,” said Polly Neves, Executive Vice President of Marketing at The Word & Brown Companies. “We scored the second highest number of wins in the Health + Wellness competition this year, a credit to our small, but talented marketing team’s creativity, as well as our agency collaborators, Modera Inc. and Idea Enablers.”

The Word & Brown General Agency won an award for its 2020 advertising. The 2020 campaign allows Word & Brown to distinguish itself from competitors by focusing on its decades-long commitment to service and the passion of the people delivering it to brokers and their customers. The ads spotlight different aspects of Word & Brown’s offering in a light and fun way – a break from traditional insurance advertising.

CHOICE Administrators won a Health + Wellness Design Award for its “California Different” ad campaign, which launched in 2019. The ad series celebrates and recognizes the differences of each CaliforniaChoice and ChoiceBuilder insurance broker, small business owner, and member. The company coined the phrase, “what makes you California Different” as an overarching theme to both their external and internal communications. Learn more here.

Other winning GDUSA entries for The Word & Brown Companies include: a CaliforniaChoice teaser campaign for the launch of new plans from Anthem Blue Cross; an email series promoting features of the CalChoice website; online communications to promote the redesigned Word & Brown website; a journal for Word & Brown employees; and a COVID-19 direct mail postcard for Word & Brown.

Graphic Design USA’s Health + Wellness Design Awards recognize traditional medical industries like health services, pharmaceuticals, insurance, senior care, and mental health, as well as fitness, organic foods and natural products, life and work balance, spirituality, and public health and education initiatives. Added for the 2020 competition were COVID-19 communications and CBD/medical cannabis categories.

Graphic Design USA has published an online gallery of its 2020 Health + Wellness Design competition here. You can link to four of The Word Companies entries here.

About The Word & Brown Companies

The Word & Brown Companies are comprised of three distinct businesses. Established in 1985, the Word & Brown General Agency is among the nation’s largest General Agents, with a focus on group and individual and family health insurance. CHOICE Administrators is the parent organization for CaliforniaChoice, the nation’s largest multi-carrier, employee-choice, small group private health exchange, and ChoiceBuilder, the nation’s first ancillary benefits exchange. The Companies also offer two no-cost prescription-drug discount cards, the California Rx Card and Nevada Drug Card, which deliver savings of up to 80 percent on prescription medications at more than 68,000 pharmacies nationwide. For more information, visit www.wbcompanies.com.

