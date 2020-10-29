The Tampa Bay Lightning® Bring the Stanley Cup® Home Again

Cinedigm & NHL Original Productions to Release “Tampa Bay Lightning® 2020 Stanley Cup® Champions” on Blu-Ray™ Combo, DVD and Digital December 15; Providing Fans Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Content of the Team’s Second Stanley Cup Championship

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Lightning® are Stanley Cup® Champions! After an unprecedented season, the Lightning defeated the Western Conference Champion Dallas Stars to hoist the Stanley Cup®. To commemorate this extraordinary season, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and NHL Original Productions will take fans on the ice and inside the bubble with an exclusive look at the Lightning’s thrilling regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs performance with the in-home release of Tampa Bay Lightning® 2020 Stanley Cup® Champions on December 15. Just in time for the holiday season, Tampa Bay Lightning® 2020 Stanley Cup® Champions will be available in three formats: Blu-ray™ Combo, DVD, and Digital.

With hockey fans unable to attend the Stanley Cup Playoffs in-person, this is a must-have film for any Lightning fan. This in-depth, 70-minute story of the franchise’s second championship will look at the team’s historic season with clips from both the regular season and postseason, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive interviews with players, coaches and those closest to the team. It will be available throughout the Tampa Bay market, everywhere films are sold, on NHLShop.com and Amazon. The digital version will be available on Apple, Prime Video, VUDU and Google Play, among others.

“The Cinedigm team has a long history of working with the NHL and NHL Original Productions, and this year we were honored to help share this special and unparalleled season with hockey and Tampa Bay Lightning fans,” said Yolanda Macias, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, Digital Sales and Studio Relations, Cinedigm. “Even though fans were not able to experience this Championship in a traditional way, they will be able to relive this unique season with this exclusive, must-have film!”

“The entirety of the 2019-20 season and this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs is certainly an unforgettable one, but we will always remember the Tampa Bay Lightning’s impressive on-ice performance,” said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Officer. “This film shows every step of this unusual season. Having been in the bubble with the Lightning, this team was focused and wanted the Stanley Cup so much this year. This film will honor all of the people and moments that made this historic season possible.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup Playoffs run began with their First Round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets and an epic six-hour, quintuple overtime contest – the fourth longest game in League history. Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal in both the first and fifth game of the series to eliminate the Blue Jackets. Facing the Boston Bruins in the Second Round, the Lightning rebounded from a loss in the first game to win the next four games including Game 5, where Victor Hedman scored the game winner in double overtime to send Tampa Bay to the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Islanders. The Lightning beat the Islanders in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final – for the second time in six seasons – to face the Western Conference champion Dallas Stars. Game three featured captain Steven Stamkos’s triumphant return to the ice for his first game since February. After two more overtime games in the fourth and fifth game of the series, the Lightning defeated the Stars in six games to bring home the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history.

DVD Special Features Include:

Extended Stanley Cup® Celebration

Best of LiveWire

Additional Blu-Ray Only Special Features:

Extended Stanley Cup® Celebration

Inside the Bubble Features

Off Ice Features

Best of LiveWire

Official Synopsis:

After a global pandemic put the world on pause, the NHL returned to play for a Stanley Cup® Playoffs unlike any we have ever seen. NHL Original Productions takes you inside the bubble to provide an all-access pass to this historic and unprecedented season. Go on the bench and into the locker room as the Lightning embark on an unforgettable journey through the Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Led by captain Steven Stamkos, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Victor Hedman and a superstar core including winger Nikita Kucherov, center Brayden Point and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay captured the most coveted trophy in all of sports – the Stanley Cup®.

This is your chance to relive every moment of the history run – from opening the playoffs with an epic five-overtime win to a thrilling shutout in the clinching game of the Stanley Cup® Final to bring the Stanley Cup® back to Tampa Bay!

The Details

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING 2020 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS Format Blu-Ray Combo DVD UPC 767685165027 767685165010 SRP $34.99 $24.99

NHL Original Productions is the in-house production arm of the NHL, focused on documenting, preserving and promoting the game of hockey and its players. Established in 2011, NHL Original Productions develops long- and short-form hockey programming for the League’s media platforms – NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ – as well as national, regional and international rightsholders. Its original programming lineup includes the Emmy Award-winning series “Road To The NHL Winter Classic™,” the Sports Emmy Award-nominated “Quest For The Stanley Cup™,” “Behind The Glass,” “NHL All-Star All Access™,” “NHL China Games All Access™,” “Skates Off,” “What’s In The Box,” “Stanley Cup Live™,” and other content.

Since inception, Cinedigm has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Championship logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2020. All Rights Reserved.

