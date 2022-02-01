The Special Event Company Leads Multi-Partner Collaboration to Make nSight 2022 a Global Success

Global Financial Services User Conference at Raleigh Convention Center Brought Together Leaders from Around the World

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — When 1,400 registered attendees gathered recently in downtown Raleigh for nSight 2022, they were treated to precisely what the organizers of the three-day financial technology user conference had planned: a sophisticated, state-of-the-art event worthy of a global tech disruptor, staged in the heart of one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the U.S. What they did not see was the critical behind-the-scenes collaboration between nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, and The Special Event Company (TSEC), the Triangle-based event producer regarded as one of the nation’s best.

The event seemed to ride on the crest of what TSEC CEO Sally Webb called a “tsunami of live events” returning in the aftermath of Covid. nSight 2022 was celebrating its 10th anniversary and a highly anticipated return since it was last held in person in 2019.

Shelby Keiser of nCino, one of nSight’s co-creators, has guided the evolution of the conference since its inception in 2013. “Feeling the energy of this year’s event was truly magical,” she said. “There is nothing like seeing 10 years of nSight culminate into a premier industry event that brought together so many people from the nCino community, especially after being virtual for two years.”

For nSight 2022, TSEC worked in close collaboration with nCino’s in-house event and creative teams, coordinating stage production, creative design, registration, staffing, lodging, transportation, entertainment and security. Webb said the event required one of the broadest collaborative efforts among technical and multi-media production professionals in the area that her company has ever undertaken. “I think we had every available partner in the market on site for this one,” she said. “It’s a testament to the Triangle that we have the talent and service providers here to pull off such a complex, production-driven event.”

TSEC vice president Hunter Gray was responsible for technical production, leading the multi-media team that translated the creative vision of nCino, led by nCino’s internal creative team. The results were evident from the outset, starting with a high-energy light, music and video spectacle that set the bar high on the event’s opening morning. It was a lively and welcoming convergence that sent an unmistakable message from the Raleigh Convention Center – live events are back, and the Triangle is one of the most desirable locations in America for technology conferences.

“A full-scale global technology user conference is much different than a normal trade show,” said Gray. “The main stage at the Raleigh Convention Center provided the opportunity to highlight nCino’s leadership in cloud computing and disruption in a dramatic, theatrical way in front of an audience of more than 1,400 attendees. The more value we can help companies such as nCino generate with events like this, the better it is for them and for downtown Raleigh as a technology and special event hub.”

Founded in late 2011, with the first nSight held in 2013, nCino provides banks and credit unions with the technology they need to meet ever-changing client expectations and regulatory requirements, gain increased visibility into their operations and performance, replace legacy systems, and operate digitally and more competitively. Today, more than 1,750 financial institutions around the world use nCino’s Bank Operating System. The 2022 nSight conference was its largest ever, welcoming customers from around the world representing over 250 financial institutions, highlighted by three days of keynote addresses, technology demos, breakout sessions, roundtables, networking opportunities, intimate social gatherings and large-scale celebrations. More than 200 of nCino’s international tech partners were on the show floor to present and promote their software innovations.

“Our goal at nSight was to bring the nCino experience to life, showcasing our full suite of products, technology and innovation while always keeping the focus on the customer,” said Marisa Roberge, nCino’s Associate Director, Global Conferences & Events. “Hosting colleagues, partners and customers in an environment where they can collaborate and learn from each other creates remarkable opportunity for growth. This year’s event exceeded all expectations.”

TSEC continues to focus on expanding its technology and production capabilities, including live streaming and recording services from its full-service digital studio in Apex built during the pandemic. The addition of in-house digital production enabled TSEC to not only survive the shutdown of live events during Covid, but now offers added value to conferences like nSight 2022, one of the biggest success stories of the year thus far, as live events make their return.

About The Special Event Company:

The Special Event Company (TSEC) has provided exceptional strategic and creative delivery of meetings and events since our formation in 1987. From our headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. the company executes global programs with seamless efficiency. We offer a turnkey service for strategy development, site selection, planning, logistics, A/V, virtual events and studio production, transport, collateral and graphic design. Our team of professional planners will effectively budget, design, source, contract, and execute award-winning programs which exceed clients’ goals and deliver excellent ROI. For more information, please visit http://www.specialeventco.com.

About nCino:

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit http://www.ncino.com.

# # #

Media Contact

Lauren French, French West Vaughan, +1 (919) 675-3329, [email protected]

SOURCE The Special Event Company