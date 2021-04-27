The Shift Network Launches the Shift Your World Film Festival, May 6-9, 2021 & Announces Feature Film Lineup Focused on Transformational Films

PETALUMA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Shift Network (TSN), a global leader in transformational media, announces the launch of the first-ever Shift Your World Film Festival: Calling the Future Into Focus. Premiering May 6-9, the festival showcases 14 inspirational films, adding the language of visual storytelling to Shift’s mission of educating, inspiring, and creating a better future for all. Opening night presents the virtual festival premiere of The Portal, which asks the question: What would happen if 7 billion people meditated? How would the world change? The full festival program and trailer for the festival can be found at ShiftYourWorldFilmFestival.com.





Access to film screenings, panels and conversations with filmmakers, and official festival voting is free and open to the general public. The Shift Your World VIP Pass ($97.00) includes:

On-demand viewing of select content through May 23

Access to the VIP Lounge: join private immersive virtual lounge rooms for weekend receptions hosted by festival producers

Special exclusive screening on May 15: The End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock , directed by Shannon King

, directed by Shannon King Access to two complete Shift courses, The Heart of Activism and Metamorphosis with Story Magic

and Receive the official 2021 Shift Your World Film Festival program, and other perks

“Films can be more than just entertainment. They move us. They ask hard questions. They awaken our curiosity,” says Stephen Dinan, The Shift Network’s CEO and founder. “The Shift Network has touched millions around the globe with classes and festivals that inspire change. Now we add the power of film to advance this evolutionary conversation, inspire a future full of possibilities, and create a more respectful relationship with our fellow humans.”

“I’m thrilled that The Portal was chosen for the opening night movie for the Shift Your World Film Festival,” says The Portal’s director, Jacqui Fifer. “We believe in the power of film to transform hearts and minds, and so we are excited to participate in a festival that holds this intention at its core.”

The Shift Your World Film Festival explores topics including the environment, meditation, social justice, girl empowerment, and elder wisdom, presenting a total of 14 films including the following 10 feature films:

The Portal, Thursday 5.6.21 / 5:00pm Pacific



Directed by Jacqui Fifer



What would happen if 7 billion people all meditated? Could it shift the trajectory of our planet? The Portal follows six people (and a robot) who transform their lives using mindfulness, providing inspiration as humans embark on the next phase of evolution.

The Twelve, Friday, May 7, at 1:00pm Pacific



Directed by Lucy Martens and Olivier Girard



The Twelve is a documentary that gives a voice to the wisdom traditions of twelve Elders from around the globe, who share long-forgotten knowledge of humanity’s eternal and complex connection with nature.

The Reunited States, Friday, May 7, at 5:00pm Pacific



Directed by Ben Rekhi



The Reunited States is a powerful documentary that follows the unsung heroes on the difficult journey of bridging our political and racial divides. Susan Bro, who lost her daughter when a car drove through a crowd in Charlottesville, and David and Erin Leaverton, a Republican couple who traveled to all 50 states in an RV to find out what divides us, are just a few of the people profiled.

Heal, Friday, May 7, at 9:00pm Pacific



Directed by Kelly Noonan Gores



Heal takes us on a scientific and spiritual journey where we discover that our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions have a huge impact on our health and ability to heal. We have more control over our health and life than we have been taught to believe. This film will empower you with a new understanding of the miraculous nature of the human body and the extraordinary healer within us all.

We Are The Radical Monarchs, Saturday, May 8, at 1:00pm Pacific



Directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton



Set in Oakland, a city with a deep history of social justice movements, We Are the Radical Monarchs documents three years in the life of the Radical Monarchs — an alternative to the Scout movement for girls of color, ages 8-13, where members earn badges for completing units on social justice, and the co-founders’ struggle to respond to the needs of communities across the U.S. to create and inspire a new generation of social justice activists.

Kiss The Ground, Saturday, May 8, at 5:00pm Pacific



Directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell



Kiss the Ground is a groundbreaking film that demonstrates how regenerating the world’s soils can completely and rapidly stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies.

Artifishal, Saturday, May 8, at 9:00pm Pacific



Directed by Josh Murphy



Artifishal documents the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide towards extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature.

River of Gold, Sunday, May 9, at 10:00am Pacific



Directed by Sarah DuPont and Ruben Aaronson



Narrated by Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and Herbie Hancock, River of Gold is the disturbing account of a clandestine journey into Peru’s Amazon rainforest to uncover the savage unraveling of pristine jungle. Ron Haviv and Donovan Webster, two war journalists, led by Peruvian Enrique Ortiz, bear witness to the apocalyptic destruction in the pursuit of illegally mined gold, with consequences on a global scale.

Love Thy Nature, Sunday, May 9, at 1:00pm Pacific



Directed by Sylvie Rokab



Narrated by Liam Neeson, Love Thy Nature takes viewers on a cinematic journey through the beauty and intimacy of our relationship with the natural world. The winner of 27 awards, Love Thy Nature soothes our urban angst with the dazzling spectacles of our world, while showing that a renewed connection with nature is key to our personal health and the health of our planet.

Baraka, Sunday, May 9, at 5:00pm Pacific



Directed by Ron Fricke



Filmed on six continents, Baraka explores the theme of humanity’s diversity and our impact upon the environment. Baraka has no narration and no dialogue, yet transcends geography and language to provide a sensual and spiritual experience that invites us to look at the world in a totally different way.

The Shift Your World Film Festival culminates with the announcement of the Culture Shift Legacy Awards, honoring a feature film and short film that have contributed to humanity’s collective evolution. Audience and jury awards will be announced after the conclusion of the festival.

About The Shift Network: Founded in 2010 by Stephen Dinan and Devaa Haley Mitchell, The Shift Network (TheShiftNetwork.com) is a global leader in online transformational education, media, and events dedicated to helping people achieve their full potential. Reaching millions of participants worldwide, The Shift Network offers hundreds of courses featuring internationally renowned speakers on diverse subjects such as shamanism, energy healing, yoga, plant medicine, Qigong, and more.

TSN’s philanthropic arm donates to a wide range of environmental, health, and social justice causes. TSN can also be accessed through “The Shift App — Uplift Your World,” available in both the Apple and Google App Stores. Coming in 2021 is a new podcast and a rich array of other media offerings. Through all these access points, TSN, which features one of the largest online libraries of peace-building resources in the world, is committed to empowering 100 million people in the next five years in order to accelerate a kinder, more peaceful, and livable planet for all.

