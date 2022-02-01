The Roku Channel Orders “SLIP,” a New Scripted Comedy Created, Directed and Starring Zoe Lister-Jones

New series from Boat Rocker and TeaTime Pictures is set to begin production in April 2022 in Toronto.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced a series order for a new scripted comedy series “SLIP.” The seven-episode series is created and written by Zoe Lister-Jones, who also stars and directs every episode. The series will begin production in April 2022 in Toronto. It will be available on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada.

“SLIP” tells the story of Mae Cannon (Lister-Jones), a 30-something that finds herself restless inside a marriage that totally works. The series will follow Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself.

“SLIP” hails from Boat Rocker, which will serve as the studio on the project, and TeaTime Pictures, founded by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly, with Katie O’Connell joining as partner as of January 2022. The series also marks TeaTime Pictures’ first TV series to go into production. Johnson, Donnelly and O’Connell will serve as Executive Producers for TeaTime. Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, alongside Nick Nantell, executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Colin Davis, Head of Scripted Originals at Roku: “Zoe Lister-Jones has written a truly fantastic show with ‘SLIP.’ It was so easy to say yes to this project and we are thrilled to partner with Boat Rocker and TeaTime Pictures to bring ‘SLIP’ to The Roku Channel.”

Steve Lescroart, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Scripted: “’SLIP’ is a wonderfully original series from the brilliant creative mind of Zoe Lister-Jones and we couldn’t be happier to partner with her, Roku and TeaTime to take viewers on a wildly funny and entertaining ride.”

Katie O’Connell, TeaTime Pictures: “Zoe is singular in her ability to tell a twisted, hilarious and unexpected love story. We are so happy to be partnered with Zoe, The Roku Channel and Boat Rocker on our first original series.”

Recent work of Lister-Jones includes “HOW IT ENDS,” which she co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in for MGM, as well as “DISAPPOINMENT BLVD” for A24. She also previously wrote, directed, and produced “THE CRAFT: LEGACY,” which was nominated for a 2021 GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Film – Wide Release.”

The Roku Channel is the exclusive home of Roku Originals. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. Half of the top 10 on-demand titles by reach on The Roku Channel in 2021 were Roku Originals.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top five channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach in Q3 and Q4 2021. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and over 270 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For SLIP information, visit https://therokuchannel.roku.com.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker’s purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker’s creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker’s projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

About TeaTime Pictures

Founded by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly, with Katie O’Connell joining as partner in January 2022, TeaTime Pictures is an independent production company that embraces the eternal romance of art as escapism. The company has a First Look TV Deal with Boat Rocker Studios, with various series in development.

In addition to their deal with Boat Rocker Studios, TeaTime’s feature films, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I OK? premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Additionally TeaTime is producing Daddio, with Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn attached to star, and Christy Hall on board to write and direct.

