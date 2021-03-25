The Possible Project Welcomes Gus Halwani as Vice President of STEAM and Innovation

Halwani to focus on the development and implementation of organization’s future STEAM programming in support of students

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Possible Project (TPP) announced Gus Halwani as its Vice President of STEAM and Innovation. In this newly created role, Halwani will focus on the development of TPP’s STEAM education and technology. This work will include the integration of design, computational thinking and coding, AI, math, advanced manufacturing, materials science, augmented / virtual reality, digital media, arts, and music production across all of TPP’s entrepreneurship education and work-based learning programs.

“As we expand our footprint throughout Boston, it is imperative we continue to elevate our leadership team with the goal of providing best in class learning opportunities and technology – especially to enhance the STEAM interest, agency, and skills of our students” said TPP Co-founder and Executive Director, Becky Levin. “Gus is a visionary entrepreneur with a talent for cultivating engagement strategies across education and STEAM settings. His unique and blended expertise within neuroscience, technology, and education will truly add to our program and inspire our students as they explore and pursue post-secondary career paths.”

Halwani is the Founder of NeuRace, a startup focusing on brain-machine interactions in motorsports. Prior to joining TPP, he led business development for VictoryRX and consulted with several schools throughout Massachusetts and Florida to evaluate STEAM curriculum and build project-based learning frameworks. While earning his PhD at MIT, Halwani was awarded the university’s IDEA2 Fellowship for proposing a novel translational therapy, and also, presented at global events, including Human Brain Mapping and TEDx.

Halwani shared, “I am extremely excited to join an organization committed to education and economic equity for all, one that creates opportunities for youth within their own neighborhood. Looking ahead, I plan on sharing my own experiences within startup and incubator environments to inspire students to map and set out on their own education, career, and life journeys.”

About The Possible Project

﻿The Possible Project’s mission is to advance economic equity by ensuring young people develop the entrepreneurial spirit, skills, and networks to launch successful careers. Based in Boston, TPP offers high school students a year-round, multi-year entrepreneurship program that includes project-based curriculum, STEAM education, hands-on work experience, and individualized college and career advising.

TPP’s young entrepreneurs launch their own companies, learn design and advanced manufacturing, intern with local companies, and map their postsecondary goals and plans. In the process, they develop career readiness, social-emotional, and technical skills, and strengthen their professional identity, preparing them to succeed in any future path they choose.

Contacts

Molly Speed



[email protected]

978-609-4221