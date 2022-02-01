The Pitch Black Company Appoints Suzanne Bertrand as Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Bertrand, a seasoned finance executive, brings over 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pitch Black, the parent company of renowned visual effects studios FuseFX, FOLKS, Rising Sun Pictures, and El Ranchito, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Bertrand as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Bertrand’s appointment reflects Pitch Black’s mission to align its network of studios on key business analytics and empower its brands’ leadership teams. Ms. Bertrand will help bolster Pitch Black’s global business intelligence and drive company decisions that serve continued growth and client success. Her appointment is an essential step in Pitch Black’s maturation into the next-generation global premium visual effects studio, improving efficiencies, supporting scale, and identifying key investments and expansion opportunities.

Ms. Bertrand has a proven track record of delivering improved financial performance, increased productivity, and enhanced internal controls. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer at visual effects studio Rodeo FX and Chief Financial Officer of Moment Factory, a multimedia studio specializing in the conception and production of immersive environments. Ms. Bertrand also held several executive positions at Financière des professionnels and Fuller Landau and currently serves as an Executive Board Member for the National Circus School.

“I am thrilled to join Pitch Black, a dynamic organization that epitomizes innovation within visual effects,” said Ms. Bertrand. “I look forward to empowering our studios, supporting scale and expansion opportunities, and driving decisions for continued growth.”

“Suzanne’s unique understanding of the creative business, coupled with her focus on unifying and creating a simple, comprehensive flow of data for our leadership team, is critical to managing the financial health of a fast-paced and rapidly growing company with our global scale. We warmly welcome Suzanne to the Pitch Black family and are eager to partner with her in our continued growth and success,” said Pitch Black CEO Sébastien Bergeron.

About the Pitch Black Company

Pitch Black brings together world-leading visual effects studios FuseFX, FOLKS, Rising Sun Pictures, and El Ranchito. The company employs over 1,400 personnel across 13 worldwide studio locations in Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver, Atlanta, Montréal, Toronto, Bogotá, Saguenay, Mumbai, Adelaide, Brisbane, Madrid, and Barcelona.

The Pitch Black Company is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit http://www.pitchblackcompany.com.

