The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership With East Harbor Financial

Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 23, 2022) – The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with an alternative investment and finance firm, East Harbor Financial.

David Goodboy, Founder PBHFA, remarked, “We are very excited to introduce East Harbor Financial to our close circle of members and investor network. East Harbor fulfills a critical niche in both the alternative investment & finance worlds that provides crucial opportunities for our members.”

East Harbor Financial Founder & CEO, Bruno Raschio stated, “I’m excited to surround myself with great minds with whom I can work with to build a better future.”

About East Harbor Financial

For the past decade, Bruno Raschio has led his family business from a dealership to an asset-backed investment firm with a 19% CAGR, high in the industry.

Starting with his father’s business of operating a truck dealership, Bruno quickly decided his skills would be better harnessed in the finance and alternative investments industry.

East Harbor Financial is committed to bringing its unique approach to the luxury and commercial real estate market, aiming for high yields and low risk.

www.eastharborfinancial.com

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association is a South Florida trade organization with global reach. Its members consist of active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, active financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, FOF’s, foundations, allocators, as well as the best of the best of service providers including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and fintech firms.

Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with the goal of turning South Florida into a major global financial hub, as well as providing a deal flow network between our members; the association has exponentially grown to become the voice of the South Florida financial community.

www.pbhfa.org

Contact

Genevieve Anderson

[email protected]

561.349.7300

PR Contact

Nick Betancourt

PINION PARTNERS

http://pinionpartners.co/

[email protected]

