The Original Hot Chicken Set to Host Restaurant Grand Opening of First Georgia Location With Special Guest Joey Chestnut

WOODSTOCK, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Original Hot Chicken announces plans to host a grand opening party in Woodstock, GA, on January 28th in partnership with the world’s greatest competitive eater Joey Chestnut. The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.

To celebrate the restaurant opening, The Original Hot Chicken will be inviting the Woodstock community to the party where they can watch Joey Chestnut take down their delicious mac n’ cheese for five minutes straight. The event will also include a live DJ, swag bags for the first 50 guests, a chicken dance contest with a $200 gift card for the winner, a live art installation from artist Roodoodles, and free food samples featuring the restaurant’s chicken doused in various levels of hot sauce.

“We’re excited to bring our Nashville-style hot chicken to the Woodstock community as our first Georgia location,” states a representative from the Experiential Brands Management Team. “There is no better way to commemorate this restaurant opening than with a ribbon cutting ceremony and an action-packed event. We can’t wait to introduce people to our incredible food.”

The Original Hot Chicken is the perfect restaurant for families, college students and millennials that love to embrace different flavor profiles. The hand-battered premium chicken is marinated, rolled in cornflake batter and cooked to order daily, so every meal is hot and tender. The restaurant offers customers a variety of menu options, including its hot chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles, tenders and crinkle-cut French fry combos.

The restaurant, which is located at 180 Parkway 575, Woodstock, GA, opens at 11 am, and festivities begin at 12 pm, starting with the chicken dance contest. After Chestnut’s eating expo at 1 pm, he will be available for a meet and greet with fans.

About The Original Hot Chicken

The Original Hot Chicken is an American fast casual restaurant concept launched by the Experiential Brands platform of NRD Capital. The Original Hot Chicken offers customers southern-style, cornflake rolled, pickle-brined, hand-battered Nashville-hot chicken. The menu offerings include the hot chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles, tenders, and crinkle-cut French fry combos at affordable prices. Each meal can be served with every level of sauce, including the special Come-Back Sauce, made with a top-secret recipe that will keep you coming back every time. The menu is available in Woodstock, GA, as well as through DoorDash and UberEats.

