The Next-Gen Seagate Gaming SSD Built for Elite Performance

Portable NVMe SSD and SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Offer Killer Speed for Gamers On the Go

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2020 – The Venetian, Level 3 San Polo Ballroom – Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a global leader in data solutions, today added new high-performance external solutions to its industry-leading line of storage for gamers. The Seagate® FireCuda® Gaming SSD and BarraCuda® Fast SSD deliver elite performance and convenience for gamers and power users on the go.

Designed as the perfect companion to Seagate’s recently released FireCuda Gaming Dock, the portable FireCuda Gaming SSD delivers performance to help scorch the competition. Purpose-built for gamers, it marries Seagate’s premium FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD and the latest cutting-edge SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s (USB 3.2 Gen2×2) interface, delivering staggering read speeds of up to 2000MB/s1.

Optimized for performance and high on style, the drive offers capacities of 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB and features a signature chisel metal enclosure with customizable RGB LED lighting. Gamers can personalize the drive’s full-range RGB LED with the free Seagate Toolkit software and synchronize the LEDs with a FireCuda Gaming Dock, creating an immersive setup.

Also new to the Seagate SSD line-up is the BarraCuda Fast SSD offering 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB of capacity. With mobile gamers and active power users in mind, the SATA SSD external drive features rapid read/write speeds of up to 540 MB/s1 for improved gameplay and quick file transfers. Pocket-sized, the sleek drive features an attractive green LED and offers versatility with a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. It is PC and Mac (exFAT) compatible out of the box, includes Seagate’s Toolkit with simple backup and sync, and a complimentary two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud® Photography Plan2.

Available in March, the FireCuda Gaming SSD includes a five-year limited warranty and retails for $189.99 (500GB), $259.99 (1TB), and $499.99 (2TB). Seagate’s BarraCuda Fast SSD is available this February, offers a three-year limited warranty, and retails for $94.99 (500GB), $169.99 (1TB), and $299.99 (2TB).

About Seagate Technology

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more at www.seagate.com. Follow Seagate on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and subscribe to our blog.

Footnotes

Fresh-out-of-the-box (FOB) performance obtained on a newly formatted drive. Performance may vary based on SSD’s firmware version, system hardware, and configuration. Two-month membership to Adobe Creative Photography Plan is redeemable during product registration. Internet connection and Adobe ID required. Available only to users 13 and older. Not available in all countries. See www.adobe.com/legal.html for applicable terms and privacy policy.

©2020 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. BarraCuda, the BarraCuda logo, FireCuda, and the FireCuda logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC or one of its affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Adobe and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. The NVMe word mark and/or NVMExpress design mark are trademarks of NVMExpress, Inc. USB Type-C is a registered trademark of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. When referring to drive capacity, one gigabyte, or GB, equals one billion bytes and one terabyte, or TB equals one trillion bytes. Your computer’s operating system may use a different standard of measurement and report a lower capacity. In addition, some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus will not be available for data storage. Actual data rates may vary depending on operating environment and other factors, such as chosen interface and disk capacity. Seagate reserves the right to change, without notice, product offerings or specifications.

Contacts

Greg Belloni +1 (408) 658-1018



[email protected]

Roxanne Hesh +1 (408) 658-1515



[email protected]