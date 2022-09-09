The New Era of COTERIE New York Opens September 18th-20th

Advanced contemporary women’s brands including Missoni , DL *-1961 , Magnlens , Silk Laundry, Maxime Simoens, HNST, Handvaerk, Vayre, Ibeka, Muse for All, Ninety Percent , Vegan Tiger and more.

Enhanced programming includes immersive experiences on sustainability and fashion technology using augmented reality for the entire COTERIE community to experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–COTERIE New York, fashion’s premier event serving women’s contemporary and advanced contemporary markets, hosted by global industry connector Informa Markets Fashion returns to New York September 18-20 at the Javits Center, with a ground up rebrand that is the COTERIE as you know it, but not as you would expect it.

COTERIE New York brings thousands of top-tier retailers and premium brands together to display upcoming collections and immediates at this premier fashion wholesale event during market week in the U.S. fashion capital. This will be the first peek into the evolution of COTERIE featuring a new look, new vision, and new offering.

The new era of COTERIE will feature three immersive experience areas, centered around sustainability, technology, and community, which will come together to create a living representation of the current and future state of fashion. COTERIE New York has collaborated with world renowned architect Gonzalez Haase AAS to create two of the three design experience areas as well as a new unique concept area on the show floor which will feature a selection of carefully curated COTERIE brands.

“The new era of COTERIE will bring a modern energy to the women’s advanced contemporary and contemporary market. COTERIE is where ideas and conversations converge to create new ideas and drive new innovations through meaningful connections.” -Kelly Helfman, President Informa Markets Fashion “We recognize that the COTERIE community expects a higher level of standards when it comes to this show. We plan to exceed these expectations with this evolution.”

In line with COTERIE New York’s evolved mission and vision, sustainability will be at the forefront of the show. This season COTERIE has partnered with Arcadia Earth and AMER_ICAN to shine a light on the current reality of the impact humans are having on the environment and call into question how far our industry will go to protect it. Part immersive metaverse experience and part educational moment, this space is designed to inspire all of us to work together towards a more sustainable future. This exciting opportunity combines both the physical and virtual worlds for attendees to experience.

COTERIE New York welcomes cutting edge technology to the ever-modernizing fashion industry, being presented in partnership with DRESSX. The future-gazing aspect of COTERIE explores technological advancements and new forms of craft that are shaping fashion. This season the show is bridging IRL and digital fashion through an interactive AR (Augmented Reality). Attendees can discover the possibilities of digital fashion and “try on” a custom digital piece: a COTERIE New York digital tee.

The COTERIE Community Hub will be the cornerstone of the event in which the COTERIE evolution will be shared through intentional design. The COTERIE Community Hub will serve as a meeting spot, discussion area, and learning space for brands, retailers, and partners. The hub will feature a variety of amenities including a lounge area, complimentary water bottles, espresso hours, cocktail hours, show bags.

In addition to viewing the show floor registered guests can attend thought-provoking panel discussions led by industry leaders and held daily on the education stage. Highlights include:

“ Optimizing the Wholesale Model for the Future” led by Robin Mellery-Pratt, The Business of Fashion and panelists Katie Kolodinski, Founder & Creative Director at Silk Laundry and Lander Desmedt, Co-Founder and CEO of HNST and Kate Linstrom, Design Director at MAGNLENS .

with moderator Kelly Helfman, President of Informa Markets Fashion and panelists Valentino Vettori, Founder, Arcadia Earth and Vesna Cremona, Founder, AMER_ICAN will discuss a future vision where fashion companies and the industry as a whole is actively working towards a more sustainable future together.

with moderator Kelly Helfman, President of and panelists Valentino Vettori, Founder, and Vesna Cremona, Founder, will discuss a future vision where fashion companies and the industry as a whole is actively working towards a more sustainable future together. “(DIGITAL) FASHION FORWARD: Decoding Opportunities in Digital Fashion,” during which a panel of experts will dive deeper into the opportunities that digital fashion and NFTs have to offer.

Over 820 brands will showcase their latest designs, including local New York brands SERPUI, ONCEPT NYC, DL1961, Amanda Uprichard, Saylor, Blank NYC, Halston, Mignonne Gavigan, and international brands MISSONI, Silk Laundry, and Maxine Simoens. An incredible selection of Black-owned brands at COTERIE includes Jessica Rich, LITA by Ciara, Ibeka, Carlton Jones and Rollie Nation. Brands can apply HERE to participate in this bi-annual fashion wholesale event.

Top buyers from retail chains, boutiques, online retailers, and big box majors will be onsite in New York to discover latest trends and shop the leading domestic and international brands. Registered retailers include Anthropologie, Beams, Bergdorf Goodman, Big Drop, Bloomingdales, Fenwick, Intermix, ISETAN, Merci, Neiman Marcus, Printemps, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop among many others.

For more information about additional 2022 Informa Markets Fashion events, please visit: https://www.findfashionevents.com

