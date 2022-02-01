The Meet Group Joins the Tech Coalition, Partnering with Leading Corporations to Combat Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Online

Action Highlights Company’s Ongoing Commitment to Internet Safety

NEW HOPE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Meet Group, a top provider of livestreaming video and creator economy solutions, announced today the company will join the Tech Coalition, a global alliance working to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse online. Members include major tech companies like Google, Apple, Bumble, and Pinterest.

“At The Meet Group, we are dedicated to providing an environment where our members can connect and interact safely,” said Geoff Cook, co-founder and CEO of The Meet Group. “Our commitment to improving online safety extends beyond our own apps. The Tech Coalition is committed to creating a safer digital world for children and we are honored to be part of that mission. We look forward to collaborating with global tech leaders to combat the online sexual abuse and exploitation of minors.”

“With each member that joins the Coalition, we increase our ability to drive collaborative and coordinated action to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse online,” said Sean Litton of the Tech Coalition. “The Meet Group brings a great perspective that includes a mix of building Trust & Safety solutions for both dating services, as well as for live video and creator economies.”

As part of its comprehensive safety solution, The Meet Group moderates millions of minutes of video broadcast everyday. Its custom-built systems are capable of sampling every stream, every few seconds and its innovative algorithms and machine learning capabilities enable proactive and precise moderation of as much as 100 million samples per day.

In addition to this proprietary video broadcast sampling service, The Meet Group’s live streaming moderation platform includes:

Speech-to-Text transcription to help moderate speech in different languages

Artificial Intelligence to programmatically estimate the age of streamers, (to help ensure minors aren’t using adult-only apps)

Machine learning algorithms to prevent hate speech, and other dangerous textual conduct

Geoff Cook added, “The Meet Group looks forward to sharing our learnings more broadly with the industry via the Tech Coalition, as well as learning more from our peers about measures they’ve found successful in safeguarding children on the Internet.”

About the Tech Coalition

The Tech Coalition facilitates the global tech industry’s fight against the online sexual abuse and exploitation of children. An alliance of technology companies of varying sizes and sectors, Tech Coalition members work together to drive critical advances in technology and adoption of best practices for keeping children safe online. The Coalition convenes and aligns the global tech industry, pooling their knowledge and expertise, to help all the members better prevent, detect, report, and remove online child sexual abuse content. The coalition represents a powerful core of expertise that is moving the tech industry towards a safer digital world.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group is a leading provider of livestreaming video and creator economy solutions for a number of the world’s largest social apps. We connect millions of people every day through social entertainment and dating apps, and our Livebox solution makes it easy for third-party brands to monetize and engage their audiences through livestreaming video. For more information, visit themeetgroup.com

