“The Legit Ledger” Highlights Insights and Practical Tips on Blockchain-related Legal Issues

Sheppard Mullin’s Fourth Podcast Features Interviews with Thought Leaders and Blockchain Industry Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP is pleased to announce the launch of The Legit Ledger, a new podcast hosted by Sheppard Mullin’s Blockchain and Fintech industry team members (including partners Jim Gatto and Yasamin Parsafar and associate Gabe Khoury), that focuses on blockchain-related legal issues and practical tips for keeping things legitimate. Various episodes of The Legit Ledger will feature interviews with a thought leader from the blockchain industry, including CEOs, leading attorneys, financial advisors, and technology professionals who have hands-on experience with this complex and evolving area of the law.

“The Legit Ledger is an innovative combination of legal analysis and practical advice from blockchain industry professionals on how to use technology solutions and business models to keep things legit,” said Blockchain and Fintech industry team leader Jim Gatto. “We will cover everything related to blockchain technology and its many uses, the metaverse, NFTs, crypto, AI/AR/VR, and all legal issues that Web3 presents.”

The Legit Ledger, available at www.thelegitledger.com and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher Radio or Spotify and other leading podcast platforms, launched with three episodes:

1. Intellectual Property Consideration for Licensing NFTs



In this inaugural episode, Jim Gatto and Yasamin Parsafar address the various intellectual property considerations for licensing digital assets related to NFTs, including the specific rights that may be granted and structuring the licensing agreement to clearly and accurately reflect the rights being granted.

2. The Current State of NFT Regulation



In the second episode, Jim Gatto and Gabe Khoury discuss the various regulatory considerations NFT market participants should know including guidance and enforcement actions issued by the SEC, FinCEN guidance, OFAC sanctions considerations, gambling laws implications, and more.

3. Licensing Considerations for NFT Creators and Owners



In the third episode, Jim Gatto and Gabe Khoury revisit NFT Licenses by discussing the commercial and non-commercial licenses and how NFT owners can leverage their rights.

Sheppard Mullin, an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 1,000 lawyers in 16 offices worldwide, is an industry leader in legal educational content, with 37 practice- and industry-focused blogs and three additional podcasts: The French Insider, Restructure This! and Nota Bene.

About Sheppard Mullin’s Blockchain and Fintech Industry Team



Our 60-lawyer Blockchain and Fintech industry team advises clients from innovative start-ups to legacy players, in their efforts to capitalize on blockchain technology, and guide Fortune 500 companies looking to become Fortune 100 by taking advantage of the new markets blockchain technology is helping to open. Because blockchain technology is enabling innovation in entertainment, games, financial services, healthcare, real estate, and more, we assembled an interdisciplinary team that includes attorneys who know those industries, as well as the corresponding applicability of blockchain technology in those areas. Our team includes leaders in NFT licensing and transactions, privacy, cybersecurity, intellectual property, venture capital, tax, finance and international trade who can master the complexities of blockchain technology and digital assets and leverage the opportunities for innovative use and monetization of those technologies. The Legit Ledger perfectly complements our “Law of the Ledger” blog covering legal issues with blockchain and cryptocurrency.

About Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP



Sheppard Mullin is a full-service AmLaw 100 firm with more than 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, industry-leading companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high-stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm’s clients include almost half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit www.sheppardmullin.com.

Contacts

JOHN BUCHANAN

(415) 774-3181

[email protected]