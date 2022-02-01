The Largest Internet Company in Mexico Taps Tec360 and Veridium for Trusted Phishing Resistant Passwordless Authentication and to secure Okta SSO

A top provider of internet, telephony, on-demand movies, and television services and Tec360, the leading security service provider in Mexico, select Veridium for secure, easy to use, phishing resistant passwordless authentication and to secure Okta’s SSO service.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—Veridium, a leading provider of frictionless, phishing resistant passwordless authentication solutions, today announced that the one of the largest internet companies in Mexico has selected Tec360, the leading security service provider in Mexico, and Veridium’s award-winning, phishing resistant passwordless MFA solution for use across the organization.

Implementation of advanced, phishing resistant passwordless MFA services across its workforce will help the internet company thwart attempts to phish or share knowledge-based authentication credentials because users cannot share what they do not know. This also eliminates possibilities for capturing passwords in phishing attacks (since they don’t exist), as well as brute force attacks (since threat actors can’t guess nonexistent passwords, nor can keyboard loggers capture them).

This internet company is part of a larger group that has made successive generations of businesses with technologically advanced services readily available to all levels of society, while delivering strong shareholder value.

Veridium was selected to provide user registration services for the internet company’s employees, call center users, and mobile users, and multifactor passwordless authentication across multiple applications, such as desktops, virtual desktops, VPNs, web applications, and legacy applications, as well as to secure access to Okta’s SSO when users don’t have a mobile device, or are not allowed to use their mobile devices, and in shared desktop environments.

“Veridium demonstrated that it’s the ideal partner for Tec360 for providing passwordless MFA to protect the internet company and its workforce against cyberattacks,” said Peter Wiegandt, CEO of Tec360. “We have observed the explosive growth of ransomware and other cyberattacks globally over the last five years. Our move to establish strong, trusted digital identities will yield tremendous, continuous cybersecurity benefits in the coming years and contribute to our customer’s focus on its strategic business objectives: the delivery of superb business and consumer services, without the internal distractions or external repercussions that reliance on legacy authentication methods, or traditional MFA methods, inevitably entail.”

Veridium CEO Ismet Geri said, “The internet company in Mexico is a true driving force for next generation consumer and business services and has achieved market leadership by leveraging the best technological innovations. With the adoption of Tec360’s security services and Veridium’s intelligent phishing resistant passwordless MFA, the internet company is providing its workforce with an optimal, industry-leading user experience that is delightfully easy to use and secure. It is also strengthening its resilience to support its business model of driving new generations of premium services.”

