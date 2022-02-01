The Knot Magazine Summer 2022 Issue Debuts, Featuring TV Host Ross Mathews as the Cover Star

The TV Host and Producer Shares Exclusive Details about How He Found Love During the Pandemic, His Proposal to Dr. Wellinthon García and Details Of Their Upcoming Destination Wedding

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot—an authority in wedding planning, advice and products — today reveals the Summer 2022 issue of The Knot Magazine, featuring TV host and producer Ross Mathews as the cover star. Mathews reflects on finding love during the pandemic, navigating personal loss and planning a wedding with purpose alongside his fiancé, Dr. Wellinthon García.

“Since day one, The Knot has been committed to representing the diversity of love in this world in our pages, on our site, across social media channels and through our incredible community of vendors,” says The Knot Deputy Editor Esther Lee. “Ross Mathews and Dr. Wellinthon García were the perfect couple to headline our Summer 2022 issue for many reasons. Not only are they advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, but they have built a beautiful, trusting relationship in the midst of the pandemic.”

The Knot Magazine Summer issue cover was revealed today on The Drew Barrymore Show, where Mathews is a co-host. Mathews and García both appear in the cover story, discussing how they maintained a healthy relationship despite meeting just before the pandemic; how their shared experiences — both positive and challenging — have been foundational to their partnership; and the importance of sharing their story.

“We don’t need any more attention. Wellinthon doesn’t seek it — he’s an educator. But we chose, purposefully, to talk about our wedding because we didn’t have that example growing up. We know there will be kids out there who look at this and see it as perfectly wonderful. Screw normal! Wonderful. And that they can’t wait to find their person. That’s the goal,” Mathews said to The Knot.

Mathews also partnered with The Knot to create a playlist of upbeat love songs couples can use as inspiration for their weddings. Ross Mathews: Pumped Up Wedding Playlist, is available on The Knot’s Spotify profile.

In addition, The Knot continues to provide couples with content across relationship, financial and mental health topics through The Knot Wellness, which recently expanded by teaming up with industry-leading experts who share advice and guidance. The Knot Magazine Summer issue includes feature articles on tackling relationship challenges from Gottman Institute-trained specialists and “wellness while planning” tips from The Knot’s Most Influential Weddings crew. The Knot Wellness contributors include:

Alyssa “Lia” Mancao , a licensed psychotherapist with a decade of experience working with individuals and families.

, a licensed psychotherapist with a decade of experience working with individuals and families. Dasha Kennedy, also known as “The Broke Black Girl,” an expert in helping women navigate finances in marriages and relationships.

also known as “The Broke Black Girl,” an expert in helping women navigate finances in marriages and relationships. Jeff Guenther, a licensed professional counselor who’s made a big splash on TikTok, where he shares tips across a range of topics surrounding mental and relationship wellness.

a licensed professional counselor who’s made a big splash on TikTok, where he shares tips across a range of topics surrounding mental and relationship wellness. Eve Rodsky , The New York Times bestselling author of Fair Play and Find Your Unicorn Space , who is a Harvard-trained expert in organizational management.

, bestselling author of and , who is a Harvard-trained expert in organizational management. Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, a leading digital resource for all things points, loyalty programs, credit cards, miles and travel.

founder and CEO of The Points Guy, a leading digital resource for all things points, loyalty programs, credit cards, miles and travel. Sallie Krawcheck , CEO and cofounder of Ellevest, the #1 financial services company for women, and a former Wall Street powerhouse.

, CEO and cofounder of Ellevest, the #1 financial services company for women, and a former Wall Street powerhouse. Kathleen Entwistle, financial advisor to the stars and a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Morgan Stanley.

Additional features in The Knot Summer 2022 issue include “By the Numbers,” fashion advice based on your enneagram; “The Knot Ultimate Guest Guide,” everything needed to be an A+ wedding guest; “Find Your Passion,” itineraries for an activity-filled honeymoon. Additionally, the issue includes “My Path to the Altar with T1D,” a personal essay about planning a wedding with type 1 diabetes; “Real Weddings,” one-of-a-kind real-life celebrations to inspire every couple; “Solemates,” everything you need to know about designing custom wedding shoes and “Going Pro,” expert details on popular professional skin care treatments.

The Knot Magazine Summer 2022 issue is available on newsstands beginning April 26, 2022. For more information on The Knot Wellness and contributors, visit www.theknot.com/wellness.

