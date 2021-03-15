The Knot Debuts Women’s Artist Collective on The Knot Invitations and Launches #TheKnotArtistSearch Contest

Celebrating Women’s History Month, The Knot Releases Exclusive Invitation Suites Designed by Talented Women Artists to Support an Increase in Intentionality Throughout Wedding Planning

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot, a leading wedding planning and registry resource, celebrates Women’s History Month today with the release of the Women’s Artist Collective on The Knot Invitations—a one-stop shop for all engaged couples’ wedding invitation and paper needs. The collective features exclusive artwork by talented women creatives, Asahi Nagata, Perla Sanchez and Nancy Noreth. Each custom stationery suite in the collective offers a variety of wedding paper products including save-the-dates, wedding invitations, response cards, reception cards, wedding programs, menu cards, place cards and thank-you cards.

The new Women’s Artist Collective celebrates women and their creativity, while also highlighting their unique stories and backgrounds, furthering The Knot’s commitment to elevate the voices and work of underrepresented communities. The release of the exclusive invitation designs launches alongside a contest hosted on Instagram to find the fourth woman artist to complete the collective. The Knot encourages artists to share their original artwork on Instagram using the hashtag #TheKnotArtistSearch for a chance to be a part of the Women’s Artist Collective. The final artist will be awarded $1,000 and their designs will be turned into a custom-curated paper suite on The Knot Invitations, available for purchase by millions of couples across the country.

Meet the Women’s Artist Collective:

Asahi Nagata—Born and raised in Sapporo, Japan, Asahi is a freelance illustrator now based in Minneapolis, MN. She began drawing at the age of one thanks to her mother, who also loves to draw. Today, her art is inspired by a little bit of everything: risograph, screen printing, linocut and more. Asahi says, “my mother and grandmother weren’t able to pursue their art because they were women living in a different time. Although today there are still struggles that women face, I believe art is empowering and that future opportunities for my daughter will be limitless.” Her new invitation suite on The Knot Invitations offers a retro take on floral wedding stationery, perfect for to-be-weds looking to add a touch of nostalgia to their celebrations.

Perla Sanchez—After emigrating from the Dominican Republic to Brooklyn, New York, when she was 9 years old, Perla Sanchez used art as an outlet to understand her identity while exploring her new surroundings. In talking with The Knot, Perla shared, “Growing up as an Afro-Latina, I was constantly bombarded with subliminal messages of not being good or beautiful enough. My art mainly focuses on celebrating the beauty of women of color, giving them the spotlight.” A proud plant mom, Perla often draws inspiration from nature, along with meditative practices. She commonly incorporates scenes of serenity into her work to invite self-reflection and self-acceptance. Her watercolor-style florals add a new modern, yet natural design to the invitation suites available on The Knot.

Nancy Noreth—Nancy Noreth is an illustrator and surface pattern designer based in Los Angeles, California. Her work has been featured in various media publications. Inspired by her Mexican heritage, childhood travels and family’s textile business, Nancy’s artwork often incorporates mid-century botanicals that resemble her grandmother’s garden. Her grandmother has greatly influenced her illustrations, serving as a strong female role model for her. Additionally, as a former photographer, having her designs featured on an exclusive invitation suite on The Knot feels “full circle to be once again involved in celebration of life and marriage.” Nancy’s airy floral illustrations are perfect for to-be-weds looking to embrace an elegant, ethereal vibe with their wedding stationery.

“We are proud that The Knot was founded by a woman and continues to operate with women making up the majority of our employees. It has always been an important part of our mission to support and empower women of all backgrounds at The Knot Worldwide,” said Dhanusha Sivajee, chief marketing officer for The Knot Worldwide. “We’re excited to use our products to uplift the work of and provide a platform for fellow women to share their endeavors. It’s our honor to showcase the artistry of Asahi, Perla and Nancy with the release of The Knot Invitations Women’s Artist Collective.”

The Knot Invitations is a one-stop shop for engaged couples looking for affordable and customizable invitations and stationery designs as they strive to showcase their unique personalities, love stories and wedding styles. As engaged couples increasingly prioritize intentionality throughout wedding planning, The Knot encourages all to-be-weds to identify opportunities for allyship when making wedding-related decisions. To-be-weds can support underrepresented wedding professionals and businesses through The Knot Invitations Collective Series—including the new Women’s Artist Collective and recently released Black Artists Collective—and by searching for and booking wedding vendors from underrepresented communities using the new diversity filters on The Knot Marketplace.

For more information, or to shop the designs from The Knot Invitations Women’s Artist Collective, visit:

theknot.com/m/womens-artist-collective-wedding-invitations

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:

Melissa Bach



Senior Director, Public Relations & Brand Marketing

Stephanie Colpo



Senior Manager, Public Relations & Brand Marketing

Lauren LaBelle



Manager, Public Relations & Brand Marketing

Emilie Berman



Specialist, Public Relations & Brand Marketing



Email: [email protected]