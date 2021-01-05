The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings Winners Revealed

The Knot Honors Top Wedding Professionals Nationwide With 15th Annual Best of Weddings and 9th Annual Hall of Fame Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Knot—a leading wedding planning and registry resource—announced its annual Best of Weddings and Hall of Fame award winners, continuing its commitment to support local businesses across the US, especially as COVID-19 greatly impacted wedding vendors and the industry as a whole in 2020. The two accolades honor wedding vendors nationwide with the most and the highest-rated reviews from real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot.

“Although COVID-19 interrupted many weddings and social events in 2020, wedding professionals around the nation continued to help couples celebrate life and love,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “We are thrilled to announce The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings award winners and to shine a light on all the vendors who have and continue to help their couples navigate such difficult times—from adjusting future schedules to make way for postponed events to closely monitoring state and local guidelines in order to help their couples plan celebratory and safe events.”

The Knot’s 15th annual Best of Weddings award winners represent the top wedding professionals as rated by couples, for couples around the nation. To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories, including wedding planners, venues, photographers, cake bakers, musicians and more, to find the most and highest-rated vendors of the year. This year, 5 percent of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot won the prestigious Best of Weddings accolade. Exceptional vendors who have earned four or more of The Knot Best of Weddings awards are inducted into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame. This year, 1,422 wedding professionals were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“We’re honored to have won The Knot’s 2021 Best of Weddings award, and to be inducted into the Best of Weddings Hall of Fame,” said Marianne Long, marketing and event manager of the Oak Brook Bath & Tennis Club. “It’s always exciting to be awarded this accolade, but this year it’s extra-meaningful because we know it’s been a tough year for so many of our clients who have had to postpone or adjust their original wedding plans due to COVID-19.”

The Knot Best of Weddings awards provide couples with the confidence they need to search for and book the best local vendors to bring their wedding celebrations to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot’s innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs.

Winners of The Knot’s Best of Weddings and/or Hall of Fame awards are members of WeddingPro, the leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with millions of engaged couples every month who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

Award winners of The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings received an official digital badge to showcase on The Knot Storefront, social media and their business website. For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading multiplatform wedding resource offering a seamless, all-in-one planning experience—from finding inspiration and local vendors to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding planning website TheKnot.com and #1 iOS and Android mobile app The Knot Wedding Planner, The Knot national wedding magazine, and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot.com and follow on social media: Facebook.com/TheKnot and @TheKnot on Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

