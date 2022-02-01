The Karen Harvey Companies Announces Return of Annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference in Collaboration With Nasdaq

Fashion Tech Forum’s 6th Annual Conference will be held on April 11, 2023 at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Times Square

2023 Speaker Lineup Includes Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory, and Angela Ahrendts DBE, former CEO Burberry, former SVP Apple Retail, and Chair of Save the Children International

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Fashion Tech Forum (FTF) announced its return to the live stage in 2023. FTF’s sixth annual conference will be hosted in collaboration with Nasdaq on April 11th at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. This year’s theme is “Building Brands and Teams in a World Emerging from Chaos.” The impact of world events on companies, teams, and entrepreneurs has created a more immediate need for change than in any period in the last fifty years, and FTF 2023 programming has been curated with a sense of urgency around the need for recalibration and leadership transformation.

FTF was co-founded in 2014 by Karen Harvey, CEO of The Karen Harvey Companies (KHC), and Maia Wojcik, Chief Brand Officer of KHC, to gather the most innovative CEOs, founders, executives, creators, and investors from the worlds of fashion, beauty, retail, and technology, engaging them in conversation around how to create future ready companies. This year alongside Nasdaq, FTF will serve as a robust platform to bridge these leaders to actionable ideas that help advance today’s global economy. The partnership with Nasdaq furthers FTF’s mission to create space to share experiences, vision, and critical insights around the future of these powerful industries.

“As we emerge from an almost three-year period where the fragility of many of our core operating platforms became apparent, we also realized our ability to innovate in crisis. However, the work has just begun. In every company, boardroom and in the daily lives of those building brands, the real conversation is now focused on how we must think and act differently,” said Karen Harvey. “It’s important to recognize that the separation between our personal and professional lives has dissolved, and today, what was outside is now on the inside. In order to bring inspiration back to work, we must welcome creativity and remember that humanity is what brings us together and enables us to build new frameworks. We’re especially excited about these conversations that we hope will provide a blueprint for how to integrate these insights into all participant’s businesses and practices.”

FTF 2023 keynote speakers include Tremaine Emory, Creative Director of Supreme and Founder of Denim Tears; and Angela Ahrendts DBE, former CEO of Burberry, former SVP of Apple Retail, and Chair of Save the Children International, with additional speakers being announced early 2023. Past FTF speakers have included Virgil Abloh; John Hoke, CCO of Nike; Emily Weiss, Founder of Glossier; Questlove; Diane Von Furstenberg; Michael Preysman, CEO of Everlane; Poppy Harlow; Sophia Bush; Josh Luber, CEO of Stock X; Tarana Burke, Founder of the ‘Me Too’ movement; and Scott Galloway.

FTF 2023 is an invitation-only event. Ticket requests can be made at [email protected]

Through strategic consulting, executive search, thought leadership and professional development, The Karen Harvey Companies empower leaders to change the arc of their businesses today, to prepare for tomorrow.

The Karen Harvey Companies is an ecosystem of three entities: KHC, FTF, and INDX. KHC is an international consulting firm focused on executive search, and advisory services for innovation-driven lifestyle brands with an emphasis in luxury, fashion, beauty and bringing new creators to client companies for high level collaborations. In addition to FTF, The Karen Harvey Companies launched INDX, an online marketplace for vetted, world-class creative and digital talent. KHC has earned international recognition for bringing some of the industry’s most successful CEOs and creative leaders to powerful global companies. The company is based in New York, London, and Paris.

