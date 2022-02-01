The Iconic Park Hyatt Chicago Reopens Following a $60M Transformation

The renowned hotel unveils 146 redesigned guestrooms and 36 suites by award-winning firm Anderson/Miller Ltd, a new art program featuring vibrant works by local artists, and updates to its signature restaurant, NoMI, and spa

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The iconic Park Hyatt Chicago has resumed operations, unveiling a stunning $60M redesign of guestrooms and public spaces. Located in the bustling Magnificent Mile neighborhood at 800 N. Michigan Avenue, the storied property has been a landmark Chicago destination since it first opened in 1980 as the first Park Hyatt hotel. Founder Jay Pritzker imagined a one-of-a-kind retreat that embodied understated luxury and served as a home away from home for guests. The reopened property stays true to this original mission, offering highly personalized service, renowned art and design, and exceptional food and wine – all through a contemporary lens for today’s discerning traveler. The renewed sanctuary seamlessly blends a clear sense of place and culture, with 146 guestrooms and 36 spacious suites – including the introduction of several new suite categories and the addition of 23 new suites – a refreshed lobby design including updates to The Library, the hotel’s welcoming lounge space, a vibrant new art program spotlighting some of Chicago’s most talented creatives, updates to the hotel’s signature restaurant NoMI, and enhancements to the spa’s space and programs.





“For this renovation project, we focused on lightening and brightening the hotel’s interiors to create a more modern space, while maintaining the understated luxury of the Park Hyatt brand to offer our travelers a contemporary respite to enjoy alongside our stellar amenities and immersive culinary options,” says Ms. Rike Erdbrink, general manager. “We are incredibly proud and excited to reopen our doors and provide our guests with a luxurious hotel experience with rooms and suites that are an oasis of calm within our electric city.”

Acclaimed design firm Anderson/Miller Ltd. oversaw the completely reimagined guestrooms, redesigning everything from the fixtures and furniture to wall and floor coverings. The results are spaces enveloped in soft creams, camel accent tones, and layered textures, and filled with opulent amenities, giving them an intimate, residential feel rooted in luxury. In-room amenity and design features include an integrated media hub with an advanced tablet system for guest service communication and in-room dining; the Park Hyatt brand’s signature large format Le Labo® bath products; bathrooms with retractable doors for guests to relax in the oversized soaking tub while enjoying views of the city; triple-pane glass windows, which provide a quiet, serene guestroom experience and reduce energy by regulating room temperatures; and more. Additionally, a Wellbeing Suite will soon be introduced and equipped with cutting-edge exercise equipment for guests to train in the comfort of their own room.

In the public spaces, neutral tones and white marble accents serve as an elegant backdrop for vibrant artwork that is meant to be the focal point. Widely known for its commitment to building a dynamic private art collection, Park Hyatt Chicago worked closely with a variety of local artists and galleries to add new, inclusive, and meaningful works to its program. With this in mind, the property teamed up with local, woman-led design firm Sheedy DeLaRosa Interiors to curate art and photography by local, Chicago-based artists. Designed to evoke feelings of whimsy and engage travelers’ imaginations, the collection pays homage to Chicago as the city evolves. As part of the inaugural experience, the selection of contemporary and thought-provoking pieces that bring modern-day Chicago into the hotel include custom woven metal sculpture works from local artist Eric Gushee, among others.

Named after its emblematic location on North Michigan Avenue, the hotel’s acclaimed dining destination, NoMI, immerses guests in a reimagined culinary and beverage experience with three distinct concepts, all featuring sweeping views of Chicago’s historic Water Tower and Lake Michigan. At NoMI Kitchen, patrons enjoy modern American cuisine rooted in French techniques including a duck confit and duroc pork Rillette with roasted garlic, pickled apple and sourdough. NoMI Lounge is the ideal place to gather, with its sprawling bar, new beverage program, and six-seat sushi counter serving delights like Soft Shell Crab Temaki with crab, avocado, shiso, cucumber and yuzu mayonnaise. The restaurant’s open-air terrace space, NoMI Garden, is a respite from the bustling city down below, with its relaxed, sophisticated energy, panoramic views, and artisanal cocktail program featuring light, botanical-forward refreshers like the Garden’s signature Humboldt Crush cocktail. NoMI Executive Chef Terence Zubieta’s unique point-of-view and elevated approach go hand in hand to offer guests a truly rare culinary experience. NoMI reservations may be booked online via Tock.

NoMI Spa, an elegant oasis with intentional, artisanal approach to renewal and indulgence, has also unveiled a new treatment room and a new menu featuring treatments by industry-leading brand emerginC. Treatments focus on improving guests’ overall wellbeing, with therapists who couple modern-day products with ancient techniques to craft personalized treatments based on specific intentions. Additional spa services include customizable HydraFacial treatments, massages with a facial component, rhythmic tapping of acupressure points to combat stress, facial marma point therapy to increase relaxation and restore energy to the skin, and more. Guests can also enjoy an invigorating steam session or time in the pool pre-or-post-treatment. Services may be booked online via the spa’s website, or by calling 312-239-4200.

For more information and to reserve a stay, please visit www.parkhyattchicago.com.

Follow Park Hyatt Chicago on Facebook and Instagram @parkhyattchicago.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 45 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago, Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kyoto, Maldives, Melbourne, Mendoza, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Suzhou, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich. For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

Contacts

WAGSTAFF MEDIA + MARKETING:

[email protected]