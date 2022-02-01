The Great White North Just Got Greater: Shake Shack Is Headed to Canada!

New York’s Iconic Burger Brand Shake Shack Will Open Toronto Flagship in 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O Canada! Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) will be making its much-anticipated entry into Canada in 2024. Shake Shack is proud to partner with Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. Osmington, founded in 1995, and Harlo Entertainment, founded in 2018, are both Toronto-based private investment companies that prioritize innovation, value creation, and operating exceptional culinary experiences.

“We have been eyeing this incredible opportunity in Canada for quite some time and are elated to have found exceptional partners to serve Shack classics and bespoke Canada-exclusive items to our sophisticated neighbors to the north,” says Michael Kark, Chief Global Licensing Officer of Shake Shack. “Together with Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment, we plan to open 35 Shacks in Canada by 2035 starting with the flagship location in Toronto in 2024. We can’t wait to be a part of the city’s bustling energy and innovative food scene.”

“Shake Shack has long been a brand that we admire. Their emphasis on community building, enlightened hospitality and exceptional food quality aligns with our values and we are thrilled to be bringing them to Canada,” says Lawrence Zucker, CEO of Osmington.

“Our experience in creating leading culinary destinations, scaling concepts and driving memorable guest experiences has allowed us to build successful hospitality venues across North America. We are extremely proud to be partnering with Shake Shack and excited to bring their brand to Canadians,” says Michael Kimel, Co-Founder and Chairman of Harlo Entertainment.

Shake Shack, whose mission is to Stand For Something Good®, will collaborate with local purveyors and producers to create a special Shack experience unique to the Toronto community. The menu will feature signature items including the ShackBurger®, Chicken Shack™, classic crinkle cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 440 locations systemwide, including over 290 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 150 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

About Osmington Inc.

Formed in 1995, Osmington is a private commercial real estate and investment company, owned and controlled by David Thomson, Chairman of Thomson Reuters. The Company’s investment focus has been and continues to be focused on value creation and city building. Signature projects for the Company include the retail redevelopment of Toronto’s Union Station and the relocation of the NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers to Winnipeg to become the Winnipeg Jets. The team at Osmington has extensive investment and hospitality expertise. It operates national and international quick service restaurants and has partnerships with local chefs and restauranteurs on innovative dining experiences and fast casual dining concepts.

About Harlo Entertainment Inc.

Founded in 2018, Harlo Entertainment is a division of Harlo Group, that owns, operates and invests in properties in the hospitality, entertainment, lifestyle, and technology industries. Taking a value-oriented approach to entrepreneurship and at the forefront of creating, innovating, and operating the most successful restaurant, nightclub and hospitality venues across North America, Harlo has a strong pulse on changing consumer preferences and focuses on bringing the modern metropolitan client an unrivalled experience. With a clear focus on operational and strategic optimization to drive performance and growth, the success is driven by four pillars; People, Disruption, Synergy, and Value Adds. Notable properties include Mimi Chinese, Sunnys Chinese, Kasa Moto, Valerie, Roses Cocina, Planta, and Groot hospitality’s Papi Steak, Komodo & Gekko.

Contacts

Media:

Meg Davis, Shake Shack



[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Melissa Calandruccio, ICR



Michelle Michalski, ICR



(844) SHACK-04 (844-742-2504)



[email protected]