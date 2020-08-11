The Gogue Performing Arts Center Pushes Boundaries With Pliant Technologies’ CrewCom

Systems’ Extensive Coverage, User-Friendly Interface and Pristine Audio Quality Prove to be Reliable for Large Live Performance Venue

AUBURN, AL, AUGUST 11, 2020 — During the construction of The Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University, Taylor Dyleski, director of production, was searching for a coms partner to deploy and install an intercom solution for the large indoor/outdoor space. The Gogue found a dependable partner and its ideal coms system with Pliant Technologies’ CrewCom wireless intercom system, as the manufacturer joined the project mid-construction and was able to provide a system that fit the theater’s exact needs.

“With Pliant being a local manufacturer, they came down to the construction site and we walked around the bare-bones, concrete building, taking measurements and readings, to figure out how much product we would need to build a dependable, full-coverage coms system,” says Dyleski. “Not only does Pliant offer a solution that fits our current needs, they also set us up for future success with the ability to expand the system.”

Pliant’s CrewCom wireless intercom system for The Gogue consists of a CrewCom Control Unit (CCU) located in an AV room just outside of the theater connected to two Radio Transceivers (RTs): one is located in a dressing room, which provides coverage for the entire backstage area, and the other is located in the catwalk above the seating area, which covers the front of house area as well as the theater. The system also includes five four-volume Radio Packs (RPs).

“Finding a solid intercom solution to deploy in a theater setting with its thick concrete walls can be very challenging,” explains Dyleski. “Most theaters struggle with horrible static and echoes with their intercom system, but with Pliant, those issues are nonexistent. The audio quality is crystal-clear and the system simply works—it’s really amazing.”

Additionally, Dyleski appreciates the ease in which Pliant’s CrewCom wireless intercom system seamlessly integrates with The Gogue’s wired system. “It’s extremely important for those employees that are constantly running around to be able to communicate with those who are on our wired system. Thanks to Pliant, both our wired and wireless users can communicate clearly and with ease.”

Working with a staff that consists of full- and part-time production personnel, audio, lighting and stage operators, as well as students, it is important for The Gogue to deploy a system with a small learning curve. “It has been largely beneficial to deploy such a user-friendly intercom system like Pliant’s CrewCom. Also, the system status display on the Radio Pack is extremely helpful. They allow us to know exactly where we are covered and how strong the connection is, allowing us to push the boundaries and get the most out of our coverage zone.”

