The Future Is Now: Destinations Career Academy of Colorado Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year

Students and families will open their laptops to logon to courses and start the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, August 24th. The week prior, beginning on Tuesday, August 18th, will be an onboarding week for new and returning students.

“As educators we have a unique responsibility to guide students during all of the uncertainty going on in the world,” said Head of School Teri Cady. “At CODCA, we provide students with an education that won’t be disrupted by COVID-19 and keeps them on track for success.”

At CODCA, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields including information technology, health care, business, agriculture, legal and law enforcement, and teacher training. While working toward their high school diplomas, CODCA students are also getting a jumpstart on college, careers, or both.

In addition to career readiness courses, CODCA students have access to a robust online curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers who help bring lessons to life. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, art, and music, as well as a host of electives. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one online meetings.

Throughout the school year, CODCA fosters a sense of community through virtual clubs and organizations, allowing students to further explore shared interests and develop leadership skills in an online setting.

CODCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2020-2021 school year. To learn more, visit codca.k12.com, follow CODCA on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

