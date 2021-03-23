The Flying Biscuit Café Opens East Cobb, Marietta, Georgia Location

Popular Breakfast All-Day Restaurant Opens Twelfth Location in Georgia

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Flying Biscuit Café (www.flyingbiscuit.com) announces the opening of its newest restaurant in East Cobb, Marietta, Georgia community, marking the brands 21st location to open in the country.

“We are overjoyed to bring the Flying Biscuit Café to East Cobb,” said Ernest Baptiste, the franchise owner of the location. Baptiste feels the Flying Biscuit is the perfect addition to the East Cobb dining scene. “My daughter and I have always wanted to own a restaurant together. We expect the combination of the quality of the food for breakfast, lunch and catering and the unique character of The Flying Biscuit Café to be a real hit here in Marietta.”

Since first opening its doors in 1993, the Flying Biscuit Café has become known for its expansive menu and breakfast all day, including The Egg-stravaganza, Shrimp and Grits, and the Wake-Up Burger. In addition, the restaurant provides a comfortable atmosphere, ideal for guests looking for a quick bite or a relaxed dining experience.

We have received such a positive response to our growth here in the metro Atlanta market, as well as other markets outside of Atlanta,” explains Brent Fuller, Flying Biscuit Café Vice President of Operations. “We’re seeing a real excitement for our Southern-inspired food and eclectic, neighborly spirit. This location will launch our new expanded menu that will include items such as Chicken and Waffles and The Oh My Grit Bowl and will also offer mimosas and bloody marys.”

The East Cobb, Marietta location opened its doors for business on March 15th and is located at Parkaire Landing Shopping Center at 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 70. Operating hours are Monday-Friday 7a.m. to 2p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7a.m. to 4p.m. For more information on The Flying Biscuit Café visit www.flyingbiscuit.com.

The new location will host a socially distanced Grand Opening celebration and Ribbon cutting ceremony during the week of April 14th, with giveaways each day to the first 50 customers. Giveaways will include the Bacon & Eggs Breakfast for just $1.99, jars of their famous cranberry apple butter, $5 off biscuit gift cards, flying biscuit swag t-shirts and travel mugs.

About The Flying Biscuit Café



The Flying Biscuit Café is an eclectic neighborhood restaurant nationally recognized for its natural, hip cuisine and charming atmosphere. This Atlanta institution is well-known for serving up Southern comfort food with a twist of fun including menu classics such as Creamy Dreamy White Cheddar Cheese Grits, Chicken Sage Sausage patties, Whole Wheat French Toast topped with Honey Crème Anglaise and Raspberry Sauce, Oven Fried Green Tomatoes, Not Your Mama’s Pimento Cheese, Shrimp and Grits and Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders served with Grilled Macaroni and Cheese and Vegan Collard Greens. Gourmet states, “Wonderful southern food” and Rachael Ray’s $40 a Day program broadcasts, “great food, great value.” Founded in Atlanta in 1993, there are currently twenty-one Flying Biscuit locations. For more information, visit www.flyingbiscuit.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Rachel Jimenez



Trevelino/Keller



[email protected]

404-214-0722, ext. 113