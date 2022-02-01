The First Interactive Web3 Streaming Platform Fireside Expands Into Sports

Co-Founded by Falon Fatemi & Mark Cuban, Fireside Taps WWE & NBC Sports Veteran Kevin Endsley to Lead Sports Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fireside, the first interactive Web3 streaming platform, announces expansion into sports and esports. Co-Founded by serial entrepreneurs, Falon Fatemi and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Fireside is revolutionizing how fans and audiences engage with their favorite athletes, celebrities, and creators through empowering athletes to build the media empires of the future.

Fireside empowers athletes, brands, and sports organizations to launch next generation entertainment networks with a membership model that allows their superfans to have an unparalleled level of access. Unlike traditional media and entertainment platforms that have provided fans with the same static and one-sided content for decades, Fireside offers audiences a truly unique and immersive experience. With Fireside, fans can enjoy behind-the-scenes access to their favorite athletes and stars and enable them to be part of the show in real-time.

To lead its expansion into sports, Fireside has appointed Kevin Endsley as Head of Partnerships for Sports, Gaming & News. Endsley brings to Fireside more than 15 years of experience driving growth for some of the most prominent sports media properties. As VP of Entertainment Relations at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Endsley oversaw the franchise’s numerous sports integrations and managed relationships with leading talent. Endsley also notably led the development and growth of original franchises at Golf Channel, an NBC Sports Group division. In his new position with Fireside, Endsley will oversee strategic partnerships and the recruitment of top sports figures to the platform.

“Sports is so much more than just the game. It’s about the stories, the experiences, the moments and Fireside empowers the athletes to engage with their fandoms in an unprecedented way,” said Fireside CEO & Co-Founder, Falon Fatemi. “Kevin’s experience has been at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and content and deeply understands what it takes to turn athletes, brands, and sports organizations into the studio, networks, and streaming services of the future.”

“Athletes have been helping build other platforms for years, but now it’s time for them to build their own and Fireside gives them that opportunity,” said Endsley. “I am excited to join a company that is trailblazing the path for the next generation of media companies and can’t wait to create incredible partnerships with athletes and sports influencers that will allow fans to experience fandom at a whole new level.”

The company announces its expansion into sports with the launch of several new sports personalities who have joined the platform, including former NFL athletes, fantasy sports experts and sports culture commentators.

Endsley joins Fireside amid a period of rapid growth for the company. Since its launch less than a year ago, dozens of all-star entertainers and creators have launched shows and entertainment networks on Fireside. Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices and at Firesidechat.com.

About Fireside

Fireside is co-founded by serial entrepreneur and youngest Googler/YouTuber, Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban. Fireside is the first interactive Web3 streaming platform that turns creators and brands into the studio, networks, and streaming platforms of the future. Fireside is the first streaming platform that invites audiences not to just view content, but participate in it and empower talent, brands, and organizations to launch next generation entertainment networks with a membership model that gives their super fans a level of access they could only dream of — such as being in the writer’s room. Fireside has already attracted talent like Jay Leno, Melissa Rivers, Craig Kilborn, and the Creator of HBO’s Entourage who are leveraging Fireside to invent new show formats and entertainment networks. The next media empires are emerging on Fireside. For more information or to get access to Fireside, please visit www.firesidechat.com or download Fireside for iOS here.

