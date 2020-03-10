The Financial Gym Pulls Back the Curtain on Personal Finance with Launch of Docuseries “Financially Naked”

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On March 10th, The Financial Gym launches its first-ever docuseries about six individuals who expose the good, the bad, and the ugly of their personal finances on camera. Tackling everything from substantial student loan debt to impulse spending to salary negotiation, “Financially Naked” takes a candid look at the ebbs and flows of the financial struggles that many Americans experience, but are ashamed to admit.



In an effort to reduce embarrassment people have around issues of money and inspired by the personal and financial growth of its own clients, The Financial Gym is providing a platform to show the public that they are not alone in their financial struggles. Viewers will follow the story of Alex, an African American professor living with Lupus whose medical bills have drastically hindered her savings; Angel, a backend computer engineer who struggles with knowing his worth, while he works to pay off over $20,000 in consumer debt; Rose, a communications specialist who works to combat student loan debt and an impulse spending habit brought on by the death of her beloved dog; Amanda and Jay, newlyweds who are learning how to take on a myriad of new expenses while working together to pay off Jay’s six-figure student loan; and Jaiden, a college student who started his own business in an effort to get ahead of the student loans he’ll own after receiving his degree from a private university.

“It’s an inspiration to watch these individuals face the fear of their financial burdens head-on,” says Shannon McLay, CEO and founder of The Financial Gym. “We’ve observed firsthand how empowered our clients become once they learn how to manage their finances. I am so pleased that we can now offer an outlet to help consumers learn tangible financial tips and witness life-changing stories in which everything financial is fixable.”

“Financially Naked” is directed by Jenn Halweil of GoBeyondLab and produced by The Financial Gym. New episodes ranging from 10-12 minutes will be released every week on The Financial Gym’s Facebook and IGTV channels. To view the trailer, go to www.financialgym.com/financiallynakedshow.

“What I’m most proud of with this show is [that] we turn social stereotypes about money on their head,” says director, Jenn Halweil. “We feature a couple where the wife is an engineer and the primary breadwinner while her husband finishes school; we explore how spending more money on where you live can counterintuitively pull you out of a poverty trap; and we dig into how to negotiate your salary with a Hispanic man because women AND minorities face a pay gap. We go beyond entrepreneurship, skyrocketing marriage and student loan costs, and living with the realities of chronic illness to explore how everyone, regardless of their individual backgrounds, can achieve a healthier financial future.”

About The Financial Gym

The Financial Gym is a national personal financial services company that takes a fitness-inspired approach to its clients’ finances. Certified Financial Trainers work one-on-one with clients regularly to teach them how to make smarter, more strategic money decisions by holding them accountable. Over 90% of The Financial Gym’s clients achieve their financial goals creating peace of mind about their financial futures. As with a gym, clients pay a low monthly fee for service. The Financial Gym offers additional support and financial tips through its Financially Blonde Blog , Martinis & Your Money Podcast and the Train Your Way to Financial Freedom book. More information about The Financial Gym can be found at www.financialgym.com .

About GoBeyondLab

#GoBeyond is an educational media initiative and creative agency dedicated to fostering diversity and inclusion in STEM fields (science, tech, engineering and math). Collectively, our team has over a decade of experience in engineering and industrial design, video production, animation, and digital content creation. As a team, we’ve created content for Deloitte, World Science Festival, and the Geena Davis Institute, among others. We are always looking for more organizations we can help and more women we can feature. We look forward to chatting with you about how we can amplify the achievements of your organization’s STEM professionals and programs.

